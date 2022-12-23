The Christmas holidays are a good time to catch up on the pending series but also to enjoy the news that arrives on digital platforms. Among the premieres this week, the second season of ‘Alice in Borderland’ and the arrival of the prequel to ‘The Witcher’ stand out, both on Netflix.

However, for those looking for lighter fictions, a special season of ‘Week-End Family’ and the second season of ‘Los Larkin’ will be released on Disney+ on Filmin.

1 Netflix, December 22 ‘Alice in Borderland’ (season 2)



One of the Netflix series that caused a stir at the time was ‘Alice in Borderland’. It came to satisfy the fans of ‘The Squid Game’ who felt somewhat orphaned at the end of the series.

‘Alice in Borderland’, which premiered its second season this Thursday, is a Japanese drama based on the manga of the same name that follows two allies trapped in an abandoned Tokyo, where they are forced to compete in dangerous games, whose type and Difficulty are determined by the cards.

In the new episodes, Arisu and his companions will have to face even more difficult and dangerous games.

2 HBO Max, December 22 ‘The Head’ (season 2)



This Thursday also premieres the second season of ‘The Head’. This new installment has Jorge Dorado again as the director of its six episodes and has been created by Ran Tellem.

The plot is located in the Alexandria, a scientific ship that houses a large laboratory inside, where Arthur Wilde, the character played by John Lynch (‘The Terror’), carries out a key mission in the fight against climate change. and the guarantee of survival on the planet.

3 Disney+, December 23 ‘Week-End Family’ (special Christmas season)



Christmas specials proliferate around these dates and ‘Week-End Family’ joins this trend. The protagonist is Fred, a family man who after getting divorced, and having starred in three failed marriages, must meet every weekend with his family and daughters. However, the conflict occurs when he meets a new person in his life, Emma, ​​with whom he begins to develop a relationship and who must win the affections of his stepdaughters.

The season that sees the light this Friday on Disney+ focuses on the first parties that Enma, Fred and the girls spend together. Fred is going to prepare a feast but Emma’s family wants to put on a show to raise money for charity. What will happen?

4 Netflix, December 25 ‘Mother there are only two’ (season 3 and final)



The last season of ‘Mother there are only two’ promises to close the love story Ana and Mariana. It all began when two women realized that their daughters were exchanged at birth and decided to adjust to their new life. How? Creating a single and unique family.

The Mexican comedy in a female key has been created by Carolina Rivera and Fernando Sariñana.

5 Netflix, December 25 ‘The Witcher: The Origin of Blood’



Fans of ‘The Witcher’ will receive a special Christmas present with the premiere of the prequel ‘The Witcher: The Origin of Blood’. The plot is set more than 1,000 years before the events of ‘The Witcher’, in a time before monsters and humans roamed the continent. There, a captivating band of misfits in an elven world join forces to fight an all-powerful empire.

This new miniseries has 6 episodes and stars Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain and Michelle Yeoh.

6 Netflix, December 26 ‘Treason’



Suspense fans will enjoy the premiere of ‘Betrayal’ on Netflix. The fiction stars Charlie Cox (Daredevil) who plays a deputy director of MI6. His presentation takes a radical turn when he returns to see a Russian spy with whom he had a relationship. It is then that he questions his entire life. Later, a triangle relationship will be formed between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; each trying to destroy the other.

7 Filming, December 27 ‘The Larkins’ (season 2)



The second season of the endearing British series ‘Los Larkin’ lands on Filmin this December 27. Adaptation of the novel by HE Bates, it has been brought to the small screen by the screenwriter of ‘The Durrells’ Simon Nye.

In a small town in the English countryside lives this working-class family led by the friendly and good-natured Pop and Ma Larkin. Together they must raise a family of six children. Their enthusiasm and desire to help everyone who needs it makes them a beacon of hope for their neighbors.