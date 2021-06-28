A police raid on Stonewall, a gay bar located in New York’s Greenwich Village neighborhood, now 52 years ago, led to the so-called Stonewall riots. It was one of the first times that the LGTBI community raised its voice and starred in a series of spontaneous and violent demonstrations against a system that persecuted homosexuals with the approval of the government. Hence, every June 28, LGTBI Pride Day is celebrated. Undoubtedly, in this half decade, the community has gained visibility, reached historic milestones and conquered rights that seemed impossible thanks to the tenacity and courage of many of its members.

And television has been consistent – sometimes even somewhat ahead of these achievements. Today it is common to see characters in which sexual diversity is fully accepted, whether or not they address plots in that area. There are titles like ‘Special’, ‘Skam’, ‘Poison’, ‘Pose’, ‘It’s a Sin’, ‘Sense8’, ‘Orange is the New Black’, ‘Feel Good’, ‘Sex Education’, ‘GeneraTion ‘,’ Transparent ‘,’ Elite ‘or’ Merlí ‘. But

there were series that opened television to the new times and a whole gallery of characters that had no place before, if it wasn’t to make fun of them.

‘Ellen’ marked a before and after in this sense. Its protagonist,

Ellen Degeneres, gave life to Ellen Morgan, the funny and neurotic owner of a bookstore. Aired from 1994 to 1998 on ABC, fiction made history when in ‘The Puppy Episode’, broadcast in 1997, the protagonist turned to Laura Dern and said: “I’m homosexual,” without noticing that the microphone of a of the airport gates was on. DeGeneres had recently come out on the Oprah Winfrey show and in ‘Time’ magazine. The comedy would open up television to other sitcoms like

‘Will & Grace’ or the most recent

‘Modern Family’.

But much more noticeable was the role

‘Queer As Folk’, which despite pulling stereotypes, was a step forward in bringing the day-to-day life of the community closer to all viewers. Created by

Russell T. Davies, responsible for the most recent ‘It’s a Sin’, had two versions: the British, which told the story of three young gay men who live in Manchester and remained on the air from 1999 to 2000; and the American one, which followed in the footsteps of five gay boys and two lesbians in Pittsburgh and spawned 83 episodes and five seasons between 2000 and 2005. Both were the first series in history starring LGTBI characters. So much impact caused that the American platform Peacock is working on a ‘reboot’, with Russell T. Davies as executive producer, which will take place in New Orleans and which will be based on the original fiction.

A still from ‘Queer As Folk’.



Something similar did

‘L’ -outside of Spain it was called

‘The L Word’, playing with the way in which taboo words are pronounced in Anglo-Saxon countries, by the community of lesbian women. The Showtime network broadcast this fiction created by

Ilene Chaiken, behind series like ‘The Prince of Bel Air’, which portrays the life, adventures and misadventures of a group of lesbian women, their friends, families and lovers, in Los Angeles, between 2004 and 2009. Like ‘Queer As Folk ‘,’ The L Word ‘has also received a reboot that began airing in 2019 under the title’ The L Word: Generation Q ‘.

Santi and Rubén’s kiss



Before, a Spanish series had already made history by showing the first kiss between two teenagers on the screen. We talk about

‘Afterclass’, the daily fiction that Telecinco placed on the desktop and that delved into the adventures and misadventures of the kids from the 7 Robles institute. In the summer of 2000, Ruben (

Bernabé Fernandez), who had chapters and chapters denying himself, and Santi (

Alejo Sauras), who had already come out of the closet, they gave each other a kiss that would change things forever. Note that the event coincided that year with the first kiss between two men on American free-to-air television, specifically on ‘The WB’, and it was with another series for teenagers,

‘Dawson grows up’. ‘True love’ is the last chapter of the third season. It was in him that Jack (

Kerr smith) and Ethan (

Adam kaufman) kissed for a few seconds and in a close up.

A year later it began to air on HBO

‘Two meters underground’. The fiction of

Alan Ball approached in a brave and different way the homosexuality of one of its protagonists, David Fisher, who was given life by the excellent

Michael C. Hall. Here the conflict, that coming out of the closet and the process of acceptance and adaptation in society, was rather personal and internal, since it was David himself who did not accept himself and even saw normal homophobic attitudes from the outside. In fact, there was not even any opposition from the family. Only towards the end of the fiction would he be able to live at ease with himself.

Antena 3 also contributed to normalize what was normal. He did it in a comedy indebted to the cartoons ’13, Rue del Barnacle ‘.

‘There is no one living here’, with its impossible plots and the odd cliché and nonsense, he was right when he introduced two homosexual couples, the one that made up Fernando and Mauri and Bea and Ana, in the stories of this crazy community of neighbors. During the life of the series, which aired between 2003 and 2006, the law of homosexual marriage or homoparental adoption was approved.

Javier Calvo and Adrián Rodíguez, in ‘Physics or Chemistry’.



‘Physics or chemistry’ it would arrive two years later on Antena 3 and it would remain on air until 2011. From the beginning of the series, Fer became one of the protagonists most loved by the audience.

Javier Calvo gave life to this young homosexual, who at the beginning of the fiction has not made his condition public and who discovers himself during the first bars of the fiction. The search for identity, coming out of the closet and her relationship with David were some of the most relevant plots of her character.

To the same time belongs

‘Glee’, whose six seasons aired on FOX from 2009 to 2015. Created by

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, the fiction centered on the William McKinley Institute in Lima, Ohio, where the Spanish teacher, Will Schuester, (

Matthew morrison) wants to restore the New Directions choir club to the brilliance and popularity it had when he was a student and a part of it. Will manages to gather a group of students, all of them marginalized but very talented, to appear in the choir competition. The series covered topics such as

love relationships, sexuality, discrimination and bullying.