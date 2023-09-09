Legend has it that those stevedore caps worn by the members of the criminal gang are the origin of its name. The inclined visor (‘peak’) caused the eyes to be covered (‘blinding’). Other theories, such as the one defended by the historian Carli Chinn, point out that the Peaky Blinders were called in this way because they dazzled with their elegance through the streets of the second city of England. They certainly did not go unnoticed in their three-piece suits, their long coats, their low-cut caps, and their pocket watches crossed on their waistcoats.

It is also true that the ‘Peaky Blinders’ created by Steven Knight, and whose first chapter aired on the BBC on September 12, 2013, are not the originals, although they drink from reality. Some stories that his uncles told the scriptwriter when he was a child and that his relatives had heard in turn when they were little. Stories with a grain of truth that were truffled with beliefs, legends or, simply, lies. It is true that they existed, but not in the 1920s, as the series narrates, but at the end of the 19th century and the first decade of the 20th. They dissolved when the First World War ended.

The Shelbys of the BBC – and later popularized worldwide when Netflix bought the international rights to the series – had Roma roots, their daily habitat was Small Heat and they were serious criminals. As Chinn explains in his book ‘Peaky Blinders. The True Story’ (Main), the Shelby family led by Cillian Murphy bears more similarities to Billy Kimber’s Birmingham Boys.

Like Tommy in the fiction, Kimber was the second of four brothers and had fought in France between 1914 and 1918. And in his criminal career, he forged alliances with other London gangs and with the Italian-American mafia, as he also appears in the production of Knight. As a curiosity, Tommy himself kills Billy Kimber in the first season. In reality, as the Birmingham writer and historian and great-grandson of a Peaky Blinder indicates, Kimber died in 1945 at the age of 63, the victim of a long illness.

A base of stories and characters that Knight was molding to form a story that convinced the directors of the British channel and that became one of the television phenomena of the last decade. And that only has 36 chapters spread over six courses. “The series took advantage of something that had not been done before on British television: it mythologized the working class,” Murphy explained in an interview on the BBC late last year. “Many programs had been made about the aristocracy, but one had never been made that showed the working class,” stressed the Irish actor who, at first, had not been the actor chosen to give life to Tommy. His position was destined for Jason Statham.

Future



When the last six episodes of ‘Peaky Blinders’ premiered in the red giant in June last year, the option of listening to Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ ‘Red Right Hand’ again as header music was scarce. But the writer-producer is fueling the options for the world of Peaky Blinders to continue. Knight has stressed on numerous occasions that he is working on the script for a film that would focus on the lives of these English criminals during World War II and that the filming would take place in Birmingham, not like the series that was recorded in Liverpool. He teased that Paul Anderson would return as Arthur.

Even that his story could be told beyond the war or travel back to tell his beginnings in a ‘spin off’. “If there is an appetite in the world, it will continue,” he answered enigmatically a few months ago. Because what is clear is that there is a desire for more stories about English criminals. “People love gangsters. They live free, they have their own moral code and they are unique, seductive and intriguing,” Murphy explained. Word of Thomas Shelby.