Portrait of Jean-Baptiste Joseph Fourier by the French painter and cartoonist Louis Léopold Boilly. Wikimedia Commons.

Joseph fourier He was born in 1768 into a humble family in Auxerre (France) and at the age of 10 he was orphaned. That did not prevent him from contributing significantly to Egyptology, holding high political office or writing the first scientific text on the greenhouse effect, in addition to becoming one of the most famous mathematicians in history.

In 1822 he published the work Analytical theory of heat. In it, he deduced an equation in partial derivatives to describe the evolution of temperature in a solid body and gave a method to solve it that is still learned today in science and engineering careers. In one of the steps of his method, Fourier stated that every periodic function –which are the functions that repeat their value every certain interval– could be written as a series of wave functions: sines and cosines. In addition, it provided the exact expression of the coefficients of the series – the values ​​that multiply each sine and cosine. Currently this representation is known as Fourier series of a function.

His claim was inspired by earlier work by Daniel bernoulli, Leonhard euler or Jean Le Rond d’Alambert, and by confirmation that it was true for known functions that appeared in natural phenomena. However, the absence of a proof with mathematical rigor was one of the reasons why the text, completed in its first version in 1807, took 15 years to be accepted for publication.

Numerous mathematicians of subsequent generations tried to understand to what extent the representation of the Fourier series was true. The objective was to know which properties of a function made it possible to ensure that it could be expressed in that way –that is, to determine the sufficient conditions– and which properties fulfilled the functions that had that representation –identify the necessary conditions. This search with purely mathematical motivations led to the development of fundamental theories, such as that of Riemann or Lebesgue integration, or that of Cantor sets, as well as the meaning of function itself.

It is not an exaggeration to say that this question was one of the great engines of mathematics of the nineteenth century, and even 200 years later it still is. Thus, currently one of the areas that is giving results of great impact is the so-called Fourier restriction theory, which aims to understand when the continuous version of the Fourier series –the so-called Fourier transform–, in which we take an integral instead of a sum and thus serves for non-periodic functions, it is well defined when the we restrict to surfaces such as the sphere or the cone. The study of this question, although it may seem extremely specific and remote from other areas, has interested many mathematicians, including three laureates of the Fields medal, and has allowed solving problems in areas as disparate as nonlinear dispersive equations, combinatorics, algebraic geometry or number theory.

This is one of the cases in the history of mathematics in which questions that arose out of the pure desire to understand were fundamental years later for other scientific areas

In turn, the development of the theory on the Fourier series provided science and engineering with precise tools. Each of the sines and cosines in the series corresponds to a frequency – think of waves with different number of repetitions per unit of time – and understanding how a function behaves across the different frequencies is fundamental in our current world for the transmission of signals or the reconstruction of images by ultrasound, among other applications. The Fourier transform is also basic in quantum mechanics, since its use makes it possible to go from one way to another of representing the state of a particle – that is, to go from the space of positions to the space of moments and vice versa. It should be noted that of the four winners this year with the Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research, two received their doctorates with work on pure mathematics within the area called Fourier analysis, and the award was in recognition of wavelet theory, a refined version of the Fourier series.

This is one of the cases in the history of mathematics in which questions that arose out of the pure desire to understand were fundamental years later for other scientific areas. Other examples are the development of non-Euclidean geometry that allowed there to be triangles whose angles did not add up to 180º, and that led to Riemannian geometry that became key to Einstein’s general theory of relativity; or the number theory that is used in the public key cryptographic system that currently provides security on the Internet.

In the prologue of the Analytical theory of heat, Fourier wrote that “the deep study of nature is the most fertile source of mathematical discoveries.” However, perhaps today, seeing the development of mathematics derived from his statement, and all its implications, he would write that the most fertile source of mathematical and nature discoveries is the deep study of mathematics. It should also convince us all about the unpredictable paths that science takes and how betting on pure research produces fertile results.

Javier Ramos Maravall is Marie Skłodowska-Curie researcher at ICMAT

Coffee and theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which it is created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between the mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked its development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

Editing and coordination: Ágata A. Timón García-Longoria (ICMAT)

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter