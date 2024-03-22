Latina's new production, 'Pituca sin lucas', has burst onto national television even though it still does not have an exact release date. It is only known that it will occupy the 9.00 pm slot, replacing 'Dad in Trouble', once this story ends. The cast of the new Peruvian series was revealed on Thursday, March 21, 2024 along with a surprising trailer that gives us a rough idea of ​​the plot.

In this cast we saw actresses and actors of the stature of Emilia Drago, Jorge Aravena, Kukulí Morante, Francisca Aronsson and Jano Baca. However, many viewers were left speechless when they saw one of the historical figures of the series in that group. 'There is room at the bottom', which, by the way, will compete for ratings when its season 11 premieres. But who is it? To find out, keep reading this note.

Who is the historic actor from 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' who joined the cast of 'Pituca sin Lucas'?

This is none other than the Peruvian actor Roberto Moll (75 years old), who played the popular Mariano Alejandro Flores Tovar in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', better known as 'Don Alejo', Charito's father. We had this renowned national figure in the last episode of the tenth season, which marked his long-awaited return to the American series. That return shocked fans of the series, who did not expect to see the iconic character again after his appearance in the sixth, seventh and eighth seasons.

There we saw him making peace with the Gonzales, after scamming them and disappearing. He was even present at the failed wedding of his grandson Joel Gonzales to Patty and tried to make Francesca Maldini fall in love with him once again, but was immediately rejected. His participation in season 11 of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' seemed like a fact, but now we see that this will not be the case, since he is part of 'Pituca sin Lucas'.

What character will actor Roberto Moll have in 'Pituca sin lucas'?

Latina confirmed the cast of 'Pituca sin lucas' and among the actors is Roberto Moll, who apart from his participation in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' has demonstrated all his talent in series such as 'Carmín' and 'Perdóname'. Moll, of Puerto Rican and Venezuelan descent, will play Bernardo Iglesias in the new Latina series, a character about whom there is still no information.

Who are the actors and characters of the new series 'Pituca sin lucas'?

The cast has a mix of youth and experience, and is made up as follows: