He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscisfor its acronym in English) is in charge of all immigration procedures in the country, which can be quite cumbersome for migrants who are not familiar with the documentation and need professional help to unblock their cases.

In this regard, the agency always tries to give applicants the best tools so that they can carry out their procedures without difficulties, and carries out different measures that are useful for these people. On this occasion, They promoted again a series of Naturalization Interview and Test videos on their official YouTube channel.

“Are you ready to get started? your journey to citizenship or are preparing for your naturalization interview and test“Watch Episode 1 of our Naturalization Interview and Test video series to learn more about what to expect,” they wrote on their X account.

The video series has already been published on his YouTube channel more than a year, and aims to guide applicants in their preparation for the citizenship process or their interview and naturalization test, which often generate a lot of fear because people do not know what types of questions they will receive from the USCIS agents in charge of the interview.

What can I be asked at the Uscis naturalization interview?

As explained in the first episode of the Naturalization Test and Interview video series on the Uscis YouTube channel, as also specified on its official portal, Interviewers will ask applicants about personal information that they have put on the corresponding form.

They can ask you data related to your nationality, your length of stay in the United States, your relativesyour work both in the US and in other countries, any trips you have made, studies, among other issues that develop your profile and are of interest to the organization.

Likewise, also You will be asked questions about American history, culture, and other essential information. which is considered part of the country’s heritage, and which can be found in its entirety on the Uscis website, which has created a specific section so that applicants can study everything necessary for their naturalization interviews.