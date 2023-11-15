WWhat do you do when the ramifications of a sprawling narrative landscape—we’re talking about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which now consists of more than three dozen films and over two dozen television spin-offs—take place in increasingly intersecting, conflicting, and sometimes incompatible timelines?

“Loki”, Disney’s third Marvel release for the Disney + streaming service, took on this problem a good two years ago – with an extremely entertaining series about a parallel universe in which a strange bureaucratic apparatus, the Time Variance Authority (TVA), is a “Sacral timeline” monitored. Of all places, the eponymous god of mischief and trickery (Tom Hiddleston) ends up here, who, as we remember, made off with the magical Tesseract in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame”.

Loki, Loki and Loki

Now Loki ends up in a world in which good TVA agents capture and eliminate “variants” outside the approved timeline. Because their existence threatens to throw things off their correct path and allow alternative timelines, i.e. chaos, to sprout. Loki is recognized as such a variant (a number of other Loki variants appear over the course of the season) and is arrested.

He escapes extinction because Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson), a stoic and dutiful TVA employee, recruits him against his will to catch a particularly dangerous “variant”. What follows is a strange ride between the two of them through space and time, in which Loki has to literally come to terms with facets of himself and save the world. This – spoiler alert – only works to a limited extent: at the end of the first season there is a supposedly catastrophic unraveling of the timeline, an explosion of timelines that now enriches the second season of “Loki”.







“Time is everything”

Of course, such a deus ex machina trick threatens to destroy consequences and thus tension. But “Loki” makes the move itself an issue and mocks not only the world creators, but also the fans’ zeal for order. This and the series’ character pairing, its retro design and its absurd twists made the first season a hit. “Loki” has been hailed as one of the most imaginative creations in the increasingly tired parade of Marvel superheroes.

The exploded timelines now unfold in the second season as interfaces where the various Marvel multiverses converge and diverge. “Time is everything,” says a character. “It shapes our lives. But maybe we can shape them!” This not only outlines the world of “Loki”, but also addresses how Marvel is positioning itself for future projects: These multiverses and their characters give the authors carte blanche to escape narrative dead ends – and the critical gaze of the fans who jealously watch over the logic of the whole thing. Various Marvel films, including “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” and “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” have traveled to such multiverses; The consistency of the whole thing should now be anchored here. Whether this succeeds depends primarily on the viewer’s willingness to follow the complicated leaps in the stories.

After all, “Loki” was the first of the nine Marvel spin-offs on Disney + to get a second season. In this situation, TVA employees find themselves in an identity crisis. It turns out that they are all “variants” whose original lives are on other timelines, which the TVA intends to wipe out along with all of their inhabitants. For Loki, Mobius and their comrades-in-arms, it’s about shaking off the rule of a dubious time-saving agency that destroys entire worlds. The crew is enriched, among other things, by the nerdy TVA technician Ouroboros, called OB (Ke Huy Kwan), who has time technology under control, and the slick TVA hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal), who is an action film star in a timeline Brad Wolfe is hiding from his captors.







Where has the guile gone?

But as Loki cruises through dimensions with his allies, his own facets fall by the wayside. In the Marvel adaptation of the Nordic mythical figure, as the adopted son of Odin and adoptive brother of the superhero Thor, he is characterized by a severe inferiority complex that fuels a penchant for deceitful tricks: his appearance always signals that the cards have been reshuffled. Thanks to Tom Hiddleston’s charming acting, Loki became a first-class antihero. In the first season, it was exciting to watch Loki develop positive sides (he can have friendships!).

In the second season you miss the other side of this character – the guile. In a brief moment, his good-humored malevolence flares up as he tackles Brad in an interrogation scene (with a retro-vacuum-cleaner-like lightning thing that would also be right at home in “Men in Black”). But this variant of Loki is usually so nice that even the patient Mobius says “Come on!” You are the god of mischief!” blurts out. Hopefully the glorious destiny that Loki once claimed for himself doesn’t end up being a good usher for more Marvel films.

Loki 2 runs on Disney+.