The satirical series “Ira” was released on September 25 on the Okko streaming service. The release tells about a girl with a difficult character. She works at the MFC and sincerely hates this place, as well as the people around her, especially men. Suddenly it turns out that she is pregnant, and now she will have to radically change her life.

In many ways, “Ira” repeats the popular British series “Fleabag.” It was invented and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge based on her own theatrical production, and she also played the main role.

Fleabag was released from 2016 to 2019, and the project received six Emmys and two Golden Globes. The heroine here was also looking for herself in life, changing men whom she herself despised, stealing things from relatives, lying to her face and being a hypocrite, and expressed her true feelings, turning to the camera to the viewer and breaking the “fourth wall”.

In “Ira” they also use this technique, but do it less successfully: in one scene the audience hears the heroine’s thoughts, in another she shares her emotions while sitting in the toilet at the MFC.

