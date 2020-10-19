E.s begins with a mixture of the trivial and the intrusive that is frighteningly accurate. That makes the first episodes of the in many ways surprising series “I May Destroy You” an ambivalent experience for the viewer. First you watch young people communicating, urinating, partying and smoking pot – and you think: harmless. What do they want? Be beautiful and smart. In most of the popular series, the people, or at least the sidekicks of the protagonists, are beautiful and smart, and at best funny too. And that’s why their togetherness often has no consequences: Show values ​​are created from a deeply human, but never so clumsy awkwardness, thanks to which all honest communication between the characters fails in the first two thirds of any season.

But the British all-rounder Michaela Coel (“Chewing Gum”, 2017), who plays the protagonist Arabella – a young London author who has become famous through her book-made Twitter account (“Chronicles of a Fed-Up Millennial”) – and who wrote the screenplay, awards the main role with its almost exhausting presence an attraction that makes it clear that this is about more than the superficial opinion of mature millennials. So you follow her: From Ostia in Italy to rainy London – nowhere a trace of a pandemic – and back. The episodes jump into space and time so that the horror that nests in them and only shows itself in a brief flashback in the first episode can slowly peel out of them.

In London, Arabella is about to land a second book deal with the help of her new agent, but soon oscillates helplessly between writer’s block and the wish that the extravagant freedom experienced in Italy may never end. A little later we see her after she has lived exuberance – this series is one of the few in which dance scenes look believable and spread a good mood – staggering in the “Ego Death Bar”. Then there is a quick cut, and Arabella sits stunned in front of her draft book, which she has to present in a few hours. The presentation turns into a disaster, Arabella stands completely beside herself and doesn’t even seem to know why.

Sensitive handling of a traumatic topic

The viewer feels the same, although the series, directed by Sam Miller and Coel, is told in an understandable way with an almost uncanny sense of organic flow (editing: Christian Sandino-Taylor, Lindsey Woodward and Mike Phillips, camera: Adam Gillham). Little remains here in the approximate, only the decisive thing is not shown: only a briefly flashing memory, bathed in red light, shows what happened to it. When Arabella tries to reconstruct the events of the night with the help of her rich banker friend Simon (Aml Ameen), it slowly becomes clear what happened: someone poured something into her drink and then raped her.

Only when she warns the police not to jump to conclusions because what cannot be, and her tears say something else, does the viewer understand with unexpected force what has happened.

The sensitive handling of the traumatic issue of sexual violence against women, which from the beginning does not focus on the crime but on the consequences for Arabella, is just one of the impressive achievements of “I May Destroy You”. The series, which shows Arabella as a free, curious and adventurous woman even after the deed is revealed, does not make the mistake of reducing her to the role of victim. The result is that the series does not stick to violence, it is incorporated into it. From now on, she’s a part of Arabella and the reality of the series – but they’re both so much more.

The series is going to be large, which requires a lot of patience, openness and concentration because it supposedly always shows too much and accepts few cinematic taboos, as it manages to span the entire range of physical and mental interaction between people. The fight for the good, the true and the beautiful is never waged here with ideological doggedness or because of misunderstood profile neuroses. Coel is not afraid – perhaps this explains the soft word “may” in the title of the series – to put the comic on an equal footing with the tragedy. Sometimes only in the form of a cleverly placed prop like a funny sleeping mask.

I may destroy you is available from today on Sky Q, Sky Go and Sky Ticket and runs on Sky Atlantic from October 24th.