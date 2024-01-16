HBO's Descendants wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series

HBO's Descendants won an Emmy for Best Drama Series. The broadcast was conducted by TV channel Fox News.

Also nominated were the series Better Call Saul (2015-2022), House of the Dragon, Andor, and The Last of Us. , “The White Lotus” (The Crown, 2016-2023), and “Hornets” (Yellowjackets, 2021).

Actress Sarah Snook received a Television Emmy Award in the category “Best Drama Actress” for her role in the series “Descendants”, Kieran Culkin received a Television Award “Emmy” in the category “Best Drama Actor” for his role in this series.

In May, the series “Descendants,” which was called one of the most important television projects of the decade, ended. The show follows a family of media moguls who fight for control of a corporation amid the deteriorating health of dynasty leader Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox.