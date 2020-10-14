With 577 million Spanish speakers, according to data from the Instituto Cervantes in 2018, the international weight of Spanish in the series is understandable. In addition, sharing the same language makes collaboration between Spain and other Latin American countries more and more frequent when developing television projects. Co-production is a common formula, but series also add efforts and talent with productions that incorporate artistic and technical teams from other countries. Spanish is the vehicle that allows that connection.

Géraldine Gonard conducts Connect Fiction, an event that this year will celebrate its fourth edition in Pamplona and that tries to be a meeting place for international talent to facilitate joint work and television co-productions. She highlights the “vital and natural” growth of co-productions and joint work between countries. “The series are so global, the budgets have risen so much, that alliances are essential so that the chains can be at the level of the international platforms, which have much higher budgets,” says Gonard.

Among the alliances that have already been forged in Conecta Fiction is the one that made possible Ines of my soul. The adaptation of the homonymous novel by Isabel Allende is a co-production by RTVE, Boomerang TV and Chilevisión that has been shot in locations in Spain, Chile and Peru. The series, which follows the story of Inés Suárez in the New World, has both a Spanish and Chilean cast and crew.

A somewhat different case is that of Lost. The series that Antena 3 broadcasts on Tuesdays is a Spanish production but combines Spanish and Colombian teams. Approximately 30% of the series was shot in Valencia, compared to 70% recorded in Bogotá and its surroundings. “Antena 3 wanted to develop a series that had that Latin American point of view, a Spanish story but that took place largely in Colombia”, says Natxo López, creator of Lost. He highlights the “internationalization of series in general and of Spanish series in particular”. “Before in Latin America a lot of Spanish fiction came, but sometimes it came later. Now in Spain we are beginning to think about that market as well; not only that it likes it in Spain, but also abroad. Lost It is a series designed for that, it will have a later journey and we believe that in Latin America it can have a good fit, “says López.

For Géraldine Gonard, in recent years there has been a change in the consumption of series in Latin America that has promoted this greater connection: “many telenovelas were consumed there, but the platforms arrived and the audience began to see other types of content with seasons The networks then needed to produce shorter series, and narratively they did not know how to do it. They have a spectacular knowledge in many things, but not in the short narration. Also, financially they needed partners, because a soap opera costs much less to produce than a series ” .

As an example of the great moment of Spanish in the series and the breaking of the borders of Spanish-speaking productions, this year the first edition of Iberseries, festival of television series in Spanish. “This is the time to value Spanish-speaking talent and the connection and encounter between the two shores. It makes more sense than ever to co-productions, mix talent, for the actors to travel to both sides,” says Raúl Berdonés, president of the Secuoya Foundation, promoter of Iberseries.

The cast of the Netflix series ‘Someone has to die’.

Another proof of the power of Spanish in the audiovisual world is Netflix’s decision to move its headquarters for Latin America from Los Angeles to Mexico City. “Consumers throughout the region have joined Netflix,” the company said in a statement. A year ago, the platform already declared its intention to expand its presence in Mexico with the launch of more than 50 projects. In addition, Netflix established its first production headquarters in Europe in Madrid, in the town of Tres Cantos, which serves as a port of access to the European and Spanish-speaking markets at the same time.

This bet has contributed to increasing relations in Netflix productions in Spain and Mexico. An example is the series The house of flowers, from the director Manolo Caro, a success — difficult to quantify, because the platform does not provide audience data — in Spain and Latin America. If the Spanish actor Paco León already appeared in the first season, in the second the cast added the additions of María León, a brief appearance by Eduardo Casanova and Eduardo Rosa. The second season also shot some scenes in Madrid.

In his second series for the platform, Caro moves the filming to Spain in a new union between the two countries. Someone has to die A three-episode miniseries that will be released in the fall, it will reflect conservative society in 1950’s Spain. The series stars Spanish, Mexican and Argentine actors such as Carmen Maura, Cecilia Suárez, Ernesto Alterio, Alejandro Speitzer and dancer Isaac Hernández.