The 94th edition of the Oscar awards left in the memory of the spectators an uncomfortable moment for the Academy, the slap that Will Smith he hit Chris Rock on stage at the Dolby theater after he made a joke about the alopecia of actress, producer, director and singer Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor’s wife.

This incident not only made a big impression at the award ceremony and overshadowed all the other events of the night, but it has also had consequences on the career and image of Will Smith. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the actions of the Oscar winner for best actor would have caused Sony Pictures to stop the next fourth installment of “bad boys”.

Will Smith could have ended up in jail after slapping Chris Rock. Photo: EFE

The fourth installment of “Bad boys” would be canceled

The medium The Hollywood Reporter announced the following regarding the series “Bad boys”: “Is there any immediate effect on your projects? Well, here’s a tidbit we heard this week: ‘Bad Boys 4’ had been in active development, and Smith received 40 pages of the script before the Oscar incident. According to our sources, there will now be a…pause…in the work, as things develop.”

The first installment of “Bad boys” was released in 1995. Photo: Columbia Pictures

On the other hand, Smith has decided to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which means that he will not be part of the institution nor will he be able to vote in future installments. At the moment, the actor is under investigation for his actions and in a few weeks it will only be possible to know the sanction that will be imposed on him.