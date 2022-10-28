It would not be in danger of life, but Pablo Marì will still be operated on and kept under close observation: the words of Adriano Galliani

Is called Pablo Marì the Monza professional footballer who yesterday afternoon, while he was at the Milanofiori shopping center in Assago, was stabbed by a 46-year-old local with serious psychiatric problems. The blow hit him in the back and now the defender will have to undergo surgery. The words of the team manager Adriano Galliani.

It is unbelievable what happened yesterday in shopping center of Assago, in the Milanese hinterland.

While hundreds of people were shopping, a 46-year-old lunatic, Andrea Tomboliniprobably in the throes of a raptus, he pulled out a knife and threw himself at anyone who was in front of him.

Five people reached by his blows. One of them, a employee of the Carrefour supermarket, unfortunately it is deceased for serious injuries.

A well-known name and face of Italian football thought of foiling Tombolini’s attack. The former player of Inter, Napoli and Bologna, Massimo Tarantino he kept his cool and managed to immobilize the 46-year-old until the police arrived promptly.

How is Pablo Marì

Among the people injured, also a professional footballer who this year plays in Monza FootballPresident Berlusconi’s team, newly promoted to Serie A, Pablo Marì.

The player was with him wifewho unarmedly witnessed the scene.

The medical rescuers who arrived on the spot immediately transferred the player to the nearest hospital. The attacker hit him with a back slash and now his conditions are serious.

Admitted to the hospital, the sample will have to undergo a surgery to reduce muscle tearing. It wouldn’t be life threatening.

Meanwhile, the team leader Adriano Galliani and the coach Raffaele Palladino they reached the hospital to go to greet and support him.

Today I had suerte, because I saw a person die in front of me.

These would be the words said by the player to the manager Galliani. Then, explained the CEO of Monza, he has joked on his return to the field on Monday.

After the operation it will be better to understand which ones may be yours real recovery times.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old is kept under close observation and in the night it was soctoposed for questioning by the investigating judge. The crime against him is that of murder and attempted massacre.