Gerardo Ramírez said goodbye to his daughter on Sunday. Sergeant Ghislaine Karina Ramírez left her life behind in Melgar (Tolima), the municipality where she was born 35 years ago, to comply with the military order to report to the Army battalion in Arauca. Her father and daughter had a few beers, packed up and made sure her two sons were comfortable in the car that would take them to their destination, 800 kilometers away. Juan Camilo and Angie Rocío, six and eight years old, were in bed with the company of a tablet, a cell phone and the family dog. Gerardo was worried: he remembers, in a telephone conversation with EL PAÍS, that he had suggested to his daughter that she leave the children with him. “No, daddy, they have to be with me, I’m the mom,” she replied.

María Nancy Chitiva, Ghislaine’s mother, could not be there that Sunday. She had accompanied her daughter throughout the last month, in Melgar, while they waited for the transfer order to Arauca. But that weekend she and she had planned to travel to Bogotá to accompany another daughter, who is undergoing treatment for health problems. “Mommy, I’m leaving now,” Ghislaine told her over the phone. “God protect her,” replied her mother. Nancy was uneasy, among other things, because of the trip by car to a distant place and with a strong guerrilla presence. She comments to this newspaper that she asked her daughter if there was no other option and that her answer was negative: “No, mommy, I have to go by road because I can’t take it anymore, financially I’m not well off.”

Ghislaine’s parents had contact with their daughter until Monday. “It scares me because these roads are very lonely, daddy. This is all ugly, all dark, ”the sergeant came to comment to her father by voice message. Later, Gerardo and Nancy did not know anything else and they spent a “tremendous” night. They only heard about her daughter when an Army statement reported that the non-commissioned officer and her children had been kidnapped, possibly by the National Liberation Army (ELN). Anguish overwhelmed them. Not so much for Ghislaine, who had taken an anti-kidnapping course and “is strong.” Rather for the six-year-old Juan Camilo, who has autism.

“When he gets angry, he squeezes, he bites. If he acts that way with another person, they may treat him badly, ”the grandfather reasoned. “Suddenly he hits someone, he throws someone, when you don’t let him do what he wants,” the grandmother considered. The child and his therapies had been the main reason why they had been worried about moving to Arauca, so far from the treatments that Juan Camilo used to do in Bogotá. The concern was so great that Gerardo had even suggested that his daughter ask to be discharged from the Army. “No, daddy, it’s an order. I have to comply”, she had replied.

“We had several guerrilla takeovers in the town”

The Ramírez, like millions of Colombians, have always lived with the armed conflict. Gerardo is from Puerto Rico (Caquetá), while Nancy is from Ataco (Tolima). They both lived for several years in her town, where they have a farm that they can no longer go to. “We had several guerrilla takeovers [de las FARC]. When there was one, she had to run ”, recalls Gerardo. “We had to get under the bed. The shots would enter through the door, through the wall, and one would run away”, adds Nancy.

Ghislaine’s father comments that he “is used” to the violence in the country. “I am not afraid of meeting the guerrillas. The only thing I am afraid of is God”, he affirms while he remembers that he was encouraged several times to join an armed group when he was a child. In this context, a kidnapping is distressing, but it is not something totally alien to a reality that he was always close to. The despair, they insist, came more from the accentuated vulnerability of the youngest grandson.

“I told him [a Juan Camilo]: ‘Hello daddy, what else?’. He smiled, his face changed. He would make me pronounce words for him to practice the letter r. Race, car, run, ”the boy’s grandfather recalled while he waited for news. “Daddy, a hug! ‘, He told him. And he would come carefully and hug me. In recent days, he would ask me to pick him up, put his little face on my face and rub my cheek.

The Liberation

Ghislaine’s mother learned of her daughter’s release on Friday afternoon, simultaneously with the rest of the country. A brother of hers sent her one of the photos that shows the uniformed sergeant, the children and the dog, all surrounded by men and women wearing ELN scarves and by officials from the Ombudsman’s Office. Minutes later, Gerardo received a call from his daughter and cried. “I am Ghilandie Karina,” she said. “Hello, grandpa,” added Angie Rocío. They agreed that later they would speak better.

An Army colonel called Nancy to tell her the news. “I thanked him, but I already knew,” she recounts. By then, joy was already flowing in the apartment that the family has in Melgar. A psychologist from the Military Forces visited them and they began to plan a trip to reunite with the sergeant and the children.

Nancy, however, takes a moment to talk to this newspaper and rejects the statements issued by the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, on the morning of that day. He had attributed part of the responsibility for the kidnapping to the sergeant: “She [estaba] alone, with her children, in her vehicle, traveling, in an area where the ELN presence is known. That is an act of recklessness.” According to Ghislaine’s mother, the Army offered no alternative airfare and no custody option. The sergeant did what she could with a monthly salary of between 2 and 2.5 million pesos (about 475-600 dollars).

Clarinetist of the Presidential Guard As a teenager, Ghilandie Karina Ramírez studied at a Tolima conservatory. There she consolidated her passion for the clarinet, something that has accompanied her all these years in the Army. Gerardo and Nancy relate that, between a period in Ibagué and another in Melgar, the sergeant herself spent several years in the Presidential Guard. She was part of the band with which the leaders honor and celebrate the visits of high-ranking foreign dignitaries. The Army, on the other hand, likes it but it is not a passion. It was the employment option available when he was 18 years old, in a context in which it is too difficult to pay for a university degree. “She [un día] We were surprised, he told us that he had signed up. It was her decision and we respect it”, says Nancy. “She saw the opportunity to have a job, to have a source of income,” recalls Gerardo.

