Serena Industrial Partnersa Spanish infrastructure fund manager, is the successful bidder to design, build, operate and maintain the Lisbon Oriental Hospitalthe largest public-private collaboration project for social infrastructure in Portugal. The partner of the group whose CEO and founding partner is Joaquín Camacho is the Mota Engil group.the main Portuguese concessionaire and construction company.

The hospital complex, which will be built in the next three years, It will have more than 130,000 square meters of extension, a parking lot for 3,000 vehicles and a heliport.. The Lisboa Oriental Hospital will have 875 beds and will offer specialized medical services such as Rheumatology, Nuclear Medicine and Radiology. Serena declined to comment.

Until 2021 it was another Spanish group, Sacyrthe one who fought for this asset in a consortium with the fund Aberdeen Standard Investment. The listed Spanish company passed the prequalification phase along with two finalist consortiums and a fourth led by Teixeira Duarte.

The project represents an essential asset for the Portuguese healthcare system, as it will replace six old hospital units (São José Hospital, Santo António dos Capuchos Hospital, Santa Marta Hospital, Curry Cabral Hospital, Dona Estefânia Hospital and Alfredo da Costa Maternity Hospital) and will improve access to services to users.

The project has been analyzed by the European Investment Bank with a positive environmental and social result by significantly reducing CO2 emissions (estimated at 27,000 tons of CO2 per year) through the installation of solar panels and implementation of systems to reduce energy consumption.

Portfolio

With this operation, Serena consolidates its presence in Portugal and expands the portfolio of social infrastructure assets. In the neighboring country it has shown its interest in high-speed rail and has acquired the 40% of the capital of the Lisbon bridges and the Douro Interior highway.

Serena manages a diversified portfolio of eleven assets worth approximately €1 billion (enterprise value) primarily in Europe – recently took a stake in the Italian operator Arenaways with Renfe– in the environmental, mobility and social sectors.