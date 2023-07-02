Serbian authorities received 108,833 illegal weapons during an amnesty announced after 18 people were shot dead in two mass killings in May, the Tanjug news agency quoted a police spokeswoman Saturday.

The amnesty expired at midnight after a one-time extension. The police stated that they had received about 82,400 pistols and about 26,500 mines and other explosives, in addition to 4.2 million pieces of ammunition.

An amnesty means that people are not charged for possession or possession of illegal weapons if they turn them in.

Serbia was badly rocked by two bloody armed attacks in two days, just under two months ago. Since then, tens of thousands of Serbs have taken to the streets in weekly demonstrations against the media’s glorification of violence. Another rally was scheduled for Saturday.

On May 3, a 13-year-old student shot nine classmates and a security guard at his school in the center of Belgrade. The next day, a young man killed eight people with firearms in a village near Belgrade, in a separate crime.