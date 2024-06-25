The Serbian national team drew with Denmark and was eliminated from Euro 2024

The Serbian national team played a draw with Denmark in the third round match of the Euro 2024 group stage and was eliminated from the tournament. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The Group C meeting took place at the Allianz Arena in Munich and ended with a score of 0:0. To maintain their chances of reaching the playoffs, the Serbs needed a victory.

In the parallel Group C match, England and Slovenia also drew 0:0. Thus, the first place in the quartet was retained by the British (5 points), the second place by Denmark (3 points), the Slovenians – third (3 points), the Serbs closed the table with 2 points.

Earlier, on June 25, Group D matches were played: the French and Poles ended the match in a draw, and the Austrians defeated the Dutch with a score of 3:2. The national teams of Austria, France and the Netherlands reached the playoffs, and Poland completed their participation in Euro 2024.

The European Championships take place in ten cities in Germany from June 14 to July 14. The current champions of the continent are the Italians.