The Serbian government sent a motivated proposal to the President of the Republic Aleksandar Vucic to dissolve the National Assembly and call elections of deputies, the television and radio channel reported on October 30 RTS.

The proposal to dissolve parliament states that recently there have been demands among the public to call early elections of deputies and that in September some opposition political parties submitted such a request to the president of the republic.

“The government, based primarily on this demand, has taken the position that holding an electoral process as one of the fundamental tenets of a democratic society would be a good opportunity to reconsider the political force of arguments, past results and all factors in the political arena, to enable citizens to freely express their the will in which direction the Republic of Serbia should move,” the statement said.

The parliamentarians also stated that holding new parliamentary elections in the current circumstances “will ensure a higher degree of democracy, reduce tensions arising between supporters of opposing views in society, prove the right to freely express opinions and views on certain political, economic and other issues, including the further establishment of European values ​​in the country.”

In addition, members of the government made decisions at the meeting to dissolve the Belgrade City Assembly and form a temporary body for the city of Belgrade, and the same decisions were made for another 64 cities and local authorities in Serbia.

A day earlier, on October 29, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the country’s reluctance to impose sanctions against Russia only strengthened its international reputation as a free and independent state. He emphasized that Belgrade has been ignoring Western sanctions for two years, although political opponents criticize this as indecisiveness.

Vucic received domestic political criticism in September, when the Serbian opposition criticized government measures to reduce prices for basic food products. “Cooked sausage at a low cost” became the main subject of criticism and ridicule. In response to criticism, the Serbian president shared a breakfast of inexpensive boiled Pariser sausage with the ministers of economy and trade.