The Serbian Foreign Ministry responded to Ukraine to the accusations of actor Bikovich

Accusations of the Serbian and Russian actor Milos Bikovic of violation of international law by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry are absolutely baseless claims, the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on January 25, commenting on Ukrainian attacks in connection with the actor’s participation in the filming of the series “White Lotus”.

“Regarding the reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the X network on January 24, 2024 to the news that one of the most respected Serbian actors Milos Bikovic will play the main role in the new season of the world famous series “White Lotus”, in which the Ukrainian side claims that this “a person who supports genocide and violates international law” is a completely unfounded claim,” it said statement Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia.

Serbian diplomats noted that the Republic of Serbia has inherited a long tradition of cultural creativity and is proud of the right to free scientific and artistic creativity. The Ukrainian side’s assertions are unfounded, since Milos Bikovic is one of the most popular and talented Serbian actors of his generation, who, although young, has already left his mark in Serbian as well as international cinema, the foreign ministry added.

In conclusion, Ukrainian colleagues were reminded that Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic presented actor Milos Bikovic with a certificate on Serbian Diplomacy Day 2019 for his exceptional personal contribution to promoting Serbia and its rich cultural creativity in the world.

Milos Bikovich is a Serbian actor who has Russian citizenship since February 2021. He starred in such Russian films and TV series as “Slave” and “Slave 2”, “Ice”, “Balkan Frontier”, “Grand”, “Hotel Eleon”, “Magomayev” and others.

At the end of 2023, it became known that Milos Bikovich got married for the first time, the Serbian model Ivana Malic became the artist’s chosen one. The couple was already expecting their first child.

His friend and stage colleague Ivan Okhlobystin told the public about the actor’s marriage. He called Bikovich's chosen one a beautiful girl.