Earlier, the authorities recommended members of the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo – the former Serbian province – to replace their vehicle registration plates with license plates from Kosovo..

The recommendation comes despite calls from the United States and the European Union to defer any such demand.

In response to Kosovo’s move, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucic said President Aleksandar Vucic, commander-in-chief of the Serbian armed forces, had put the army on “alert”..

“We are not preparing for war, but we should not be unprepared,” he said. “We are ready to continue our dialogue with Pristina.” It was not clear what the state of readiness actually meant.

The populist Serbian president was exposed to outright threats when tensions escalated with Kosovo, whose independence Belgrade does not recognize..

Serbian state-controlled media later reported that drones appeared on the Kosovo-Serbia border “surveilling the barracks and outposts” of the Serbian army.