The carnival flourished yesterday in Santiago de la Ribera with the heat of the May Day festive bridge. With numerous tourists in the coastal area of ​​the Mar Menor, the parade of carnival troupes gathered the public on both sides of the Mar Menor and Sandoval avenues in the streets of the town to see the show, in which feathers and sequins on the costumes. The festeros came to the promenade, in front of the beach, to end the afternoon with a party in the tent set up on the Barnuevo esplanade.

The festive program, which was postponed in February due to the latest wave of the pandemic, concluded yesterday with the parade a long week of appointments, with a chirigota contest, a drag queens contest and a children’s party, among other events. The cancellations of recent years had concentrated the desire for carnival among the troupes, who wore their costumes and choreographies.

Groups from the Nuestra Señora de Loreto school led the parade, with their circus characters, and from the Mar Menor Aidemar Disabled Association, converted into Mexicans. Invited groups from other towns, such as Javalí Nuevo, Santiago el Mayor and Cartagena, joined the street show.

They were followed by local troupes, such as Río, Akelarre and Los que Fueraban, among others. The queens of the carnival stood out: the young Nerea Vega, from the Yembé comparsa, and the children’s, María Dolores Pérez, from Brasilia.