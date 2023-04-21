On a regular basis, Nintendo carries out digital events to promote the new releases of independent games that will soon arrive on the market, so a couple of days ago we witnessed a new broadcast of Indie Worldwhere various novelties for all tastes were presented.

For the gamers who enjoyed My Time at Portiathey are on long tablecloths because their sequel was presented My Time at Sandrock which will be set in a post-apocalyptic desert where there will be elements of simulation, animal care and decoration.

Plate Up! it also prepares its landing and not only will it allow us to cook as it happens in other similar experiences in the style of Overcooked! but it will be possible to build and equip the furniture from the beginning, giving it a greater touch of immersion.

In the musical realm, Rift of the Necrodancer will delight all fans, from a spin-off of Crypt of the Necrodancerin an experience with mini-games and rhythmic combat to defeat conventional monsters and final bosses to progress in levels.

draw attention Top O’Clocka puzzle title in which it will be necessary to solve forty cases in an interconnected timeline, so that the decisions that are made in the past will have a direct impact on the future and, therefore, will change the map.

Rain Games did not want to miss the opportunity and not only showed the remastering of Teslagradbut did the same with its sequel, teslagrad 2which will once again focus on Scandinavian folklore under a playable dynamic in the purest Metroidvania style.

Shadows Over Loathing It grabbed the spotlight for being a black-and-white drawing RPG, providing turn-based combat, multiple mini-games, and sarcastic humor that parodies the video game industry itself. At the end of the year there will be a collector’s edition by Serenity Forge.

One of the best moments of the Indie World were the new advances of Blasphemous 2, whose protagonist will have additional movements for a more dynamic combat. In parallel, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals will take us back to a paranormal narrative adventure similar to Stranger Things.

Although the event of the big N Focused on disseminating independent productions, it did not echo so much, the reality is that there will be great indie games in the following months. However, time continues to run and the thorn remains as to when more details than expected will be known Hollow Knight: Silk Song.