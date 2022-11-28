The end of the year is just around the corner, and with it there are movie premieres that may be interesting for many, on the list we have Avatar: The Path of Water and also Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Speaking of this latest tape, he’s already been receiving ratings from the press and he’s not doing too bad at this point.

By the time this note is being written, the film has a 89% On the part of the critics, on the other hand, the audience has given it a 98%that means it could be one of the best movies ever. dreamworks dwarves. From there, comments arise that pigeonhole her in a family adventure to enjoy on vacation, especially for fans of the saga. Shrek.

Here are some of the reviews:

MN Miller of Ready Steady Cut:

A meow masterpiece! Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is a meowing delight from start to finish!

Carla Hay from Culture Mix:

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is a fun-filled adventure packed with comedic moments, heartwarming life lessons, and some wacky surprises. This sequel is an instant classic that enchants with a talented voice cast, stunning visuals, and a highly entertaining story.

Peter Debruge from Variety:

The stakes may be more serious this time around, but the movie is just as fun as you’d expect from the savvy team at DreamWorks Animation…

Fran Scheck from The Hollywood Reporter:

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish looks great, but what really makes it work is Banderas’ silky voice turn, which conveys all the over-the-top feline softness of the character and makes it clear he’s deep in on the joke.

Indiewire’s Emma Stefanski:

Perhaps what makes “The Last Wish” stand out from the rest is the skill with which it eases the audience into the lesson-of-the-day format of most animated kids’ movies.

Remember that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish opens in theaters next December 22th.

Via: rottentomatoes

Editor’s note: Honestly, I did not have faith in this project, since the spin offs that Dreamworks does do not turn out to be very good. But now, with the criticism from the press, I think I’ll go see it during the festive season.