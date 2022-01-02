The president of Pokémon and the director of the game talk about the changes that were raised for this new installment.

Pokémon Snap arrived ago more than 20 years with a unique proposal for the then popular creatures, that of photograph them. The Nintendo 64 classic was not a particularly successful title, however, its fans have kept alive the legend of a game that has ended up with a new installment two decades later on Nintendo Switch.

They considered changing the central concept of the gameThis new installment has been in the crosshairs of Pokémon each new generation of consoles, as explained by the president of the company, Tsunekazu Ishihara, in an interview for Famitsu next to the game director, Haruki Suzaki, which has been echoed Nintendo Everything. “With the launch of each new generation of consoles, be it GameCube or Wii, we discussed making a sequel“Ishihara explained.

Taking photos has become a daily activityIshihara has also confessed that taking photos has become an everyday thing for all of us, that’s why it doesn’t feel like such a novel activity for the public. This would have made it difficult for a new installment to go through, as she was always surrounded by debate about how it would work. “This game has been the fruit of years of trial and error. We finally found a concept that made sense on the Nintendo Switch and we did. “

Suzaki took the opportunity to highlight the work of Bandai Namco, praising their work in Pokkén Tournament and the great hopes they generated in the creative for this new Pokémon adventure. About the game, Suzaki confessed that the team came to consider whether to change the core concept of the original Pokémon Snap, although they chose to rely on its already proven playability and from there, expand it to adapt the game to the current market. If you want to know more about this curious way of capturing pokémon, remember that you have our analysis of New Pokemon Snap available.

