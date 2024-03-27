The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise is preparing to set sail for new horizons without its iconic captain, Jack Sparrow, who was played by Johnny Depp in the five previous installments. After a period of controversy and almost seven years since the last film – the fifth installment – Disney is seeking to renew the saga with new narratives and characters, leaving the Depp era behind. The producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that the company will opt for a total reboot, which will move away from previous stories and usher in a new generation of adventures on the high seas.

Despite rumors and speculation about Depp's possible return and the inclusion of Margot Robbie as the lead, it seems that Disney decided to take a different tack. The decision comes after accusations of mistreatment against Amber Heard, which led to the termination of the actor's contract with the company. Now, with an uncertain future for the saga, fans are wondering what surprises the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' reboot will bring and if it will be the same without Jack Sparrow.

Won't 'Pirates of the Caribbean' have its long-awaited sixth installment?

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the films 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Top Gun', revealed which of these films is closest to returning to movie screens. In an interview with Comicbook, he assured that the absence of the protagonist, Johnny Depp, will not be an obstacle for the film to be successful again.

“It's hard to say. You don't really know, you just don't know. Because with Top Gun you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he makes before he makes Top Gun, I can't tell you. But we're rebooting Pirates of the Caribbean, so it's easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors.”Bruckheimer commented on Depp's refusal to participate in the project, confirming that the sixth part of the saga will not be carried out.

Why doesn't Johnny Depp want to play Jack Sparrow anymore in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'?

Actress Amber Heard took her ex-partner, Johnny Depp, to trial, accusing him of sexual assault. During that period, the actor firmly expressed his disinterest in reprising the role of Jack Sparrow, even in the face of a hypothetical offer of $300 million. The reason was that the relationship between Disney and the 60-year-old figure deteriorated, as the Mickey Mouse company did not support Depp at the time. In the end, the judge dismissed Heard's accusations and declared the actor innocent.

This led to Depp rejecting the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise at all times. Furthermore, he confirmed that, regardless of the offers, his decision not to work with Disney again on said film is final.

The courtship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was very controversial. Photo: La Nación.

What was 'Pirates of the Caribbean' about?

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' saga focused on the adventures of the eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp, in his search for treasure, redemption and survival in a world full of pirates, mystical creatures and legends of the sea. Throughout the five films, the franchise combined action, comedy and supernatural elements, making it one of the most successful and beloved series in cinema.

