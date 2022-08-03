Today is a reason to celebrate for connoisseurs of the universe DCsince the release date for the second sequel to jokera film that was confirmed practically weeks ago in instagram. And among the important information of the film, the official location where much of the expected filming would take place is included.

The title of the tape “Folie a Deux” translates to “shared madness,” which may be a comment on how the character harnessed the fury in Gotham City because of its growing inequality. Although it could also address the rumored secondary character, since it was mentioned before Lady Gaga I would be in talks to give life to the popular harley quinn.

As for the location of the story, sources mention that a large part of the film will take place neither more nor less than in Arkham Asylum, a sanatorium for people with mental problems. We were even able to get a hint of such a scenario, since at the end of the first film, the character is in some kind of special hospital.

There are still details to be told, but it is likely that this information will turn out to be a reality, to this is added that the money that Joaquin phoenix would receive would be more than double with his first performance. For now, the reports will continue to emerge around the film, after all, the premiere is expected to take place next 4th of October of 2024.

Via: TheWrap