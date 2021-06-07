There were many rumors, but it was not until now that it finally seems that the sequel to ‘Joker’ is closer to becoming a reality. Todd Phillips, director of the previous one, has already signed an agreement to also direct this sequel.

As revealed by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Phillips has signed on to co-write the sequel to the Oscar-winning film. Rumors about a possible ‘Joker 2’ have been present for years in show business, and it was even confirmed, although they were later retracted. After the great box office success of ‘Joker’, which has passed 1,000 million dollars Collected around the world, the rumors about a possible sequel had spread like wildfire, so then they had to be denied, yes, with a small mouth. Own Joaquin phoenix, who gave life to the character, recognized then that he had already thought about the possibility of carrying out a sequel: “Long before the premiere or having any idea that it would be successful, we talked about sequels. During the second or third week of filming I would say to Todd, ‘Can you start working on a sequel? There is too much to explore. ‘

Phillips admitted then: “I presented three films, the first being Joker with me, and then another two with two other different directors. But I don’t really want to name them, because then it will become news and I will bring these directors into this when I haven’t even told them anything. Only I told Warner Bros.

For Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Joker’ was a break with what had hitherto been seen in the Batman films, for the first time the main character was not going to be the bat man, but his eternal antagonist, and also under an R classification. It was a risky bet that ended up being one of the company’s greatest successes in recent years.

In 2019 Todd Phillips spoke out on the uproar on the subject, confessing that it was “too early to talk about it.” With the time that has passed and everything that has happened in the industry, they may now be more prepared to develop a new tape, and although there is no official confirmation yet, it is expected that it is imminent. Everything points to what ‘Joker 2’ could focus on Arthur Fleck’s life already as Gotham’s established villain, a few years after the events set in the first movie.

According to recent rumors in Hollywood, Warner would already be negotiating with Joaquin Phoenix not only for ‘Joker 2’, but also for a third installment that will again feature Todd Phillips at the helm. It is said the company would have offered Phoenix up to $ 50 million to play Arthur Fleck a couple more times. And if that were not enough, Bradley Cooper would also return as a producer, so the main team of the successful first part would be complete. And Phoenix himself has acknowledged that he wants to return: «Of course he would return! Honestly, I feel like Todd would be the perfect person to do it with gusto. I think if he feels that ‘Joker’ needs a second part, I fully trust him. He is very creative and intelligent.

But it will not be until 2022 when ‘Joker 2’ will begin to take shape, although there is a problem of dates: ‘The Batman’ will be released on March 4, 2022 so, from Warner, it does not seem that they want both films to coincide in time, so at the earliest, ‘Joker 2’ could have a premiere in 2023.