













The sequel to Godzilla vs Kong is already on the way and will unite both against a new threat | EarthGamer

The official title of this sequel is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The substitution of the versus in the title already gives us to understand that this time the pair of creatures will be a team. As for his new enemy, we only know that he is another species of colossal primate.

The official synopsis describes it as follows: An all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal yet undiscovered threat lurking in our world. The new film will delve into these titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island. At the same time, it will reveal the mythical battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and united them to humanity forever.

As for its release date, we will have to wait a little less than a year. The sequel to Godzilla vs Kong It opens on March 13, 2024 in international markets and on March 14 in the US. What do you think will be the story of the new evil monster?

What movies should I watch to understand the sequel to Godzilla vs Kong?

As you may have read, these tapes are part of the cinematographic universe called Monsterverse. This is made up of Godzilla (2014), Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Kong: Skull Island and finally Godzilla vs Kong. So those would be the tapes to watch if you want to catch up.

Source: Warner Bros.

Although they are not really connected, seeing them will help you better understand what is happening on the screen. You can currently enjoy each of these movies in the HBO Max catalog. Will they do a marathon to celebrate the return of these titans?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.