A couple of years ago an event was released in theaters that thousands of fans of action movies liked, and that was exactly the tape of Godzilla vs. Kong, in which we saw these two titans face each other for the first time. Although everything turned out well, the fans were asking for more, so that led us to the imminent announcement of the second part.

In fact, the official name for the production has recently been confirmed and it is neither more nor less than Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. Director Adam Wingard He returns to oversee the project. In the cast we have Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and kaylee hottle. In new appearances are Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, and Rachel House.

This is the official synopsis of the tape:

This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal, undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence, and The epic new film will delve into the stories of these titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, as you discover the mythical battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and bound them to humanity forever.

The premiere is scheduled for March 15, 2024 in theaters.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: The last Monster Verse movie was interesting, so it is expected to meet expectations. Godzilla and King Kong could bring things that fans of this rampage want to see in the movies.