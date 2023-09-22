The sequel to “Cheburashka”, which will be released in 2026, has entered production

The second part of the film “Cheburashka” was launched into production. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Company.

The sequel will again be directed by Dmitry Dyachenko, the plot of the project will unfold a year after the events of the first part of the film. The sequel to “Cheburashka” will be released on January 1, 2026. The work on the second film is being carried out by the same team, including screenwriters and directors, that created the first part of the project.

“Cheburashka gradually gets used to life with Gena, but like any growing child, she begins to show excessive independence, and sometimes even become a hooligan. They live happily until their peaceful life is disrupted by an incredible event. In the second part, not only the already beloved characters will remain, but also new, unusual characters will appear,” said Vitaly Shlyappo, co-author of the film’s script.

It is known that the box office receipts of the film “Cheburashka” exceeded seven billion rubles. The film set a record at the Russian box office on January 10, 2023, when the collections of the family project exceeded three billion rubles.

Earlier it became known that the Russian Oscar Committee, which previously nominated domestic films every year for the Oscar in the category “Best Foreign Language Film,” suspended its work.