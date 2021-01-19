The Cartagena Port Authority (APC) and the State Land Entity (Sepes) agreed on Tuesday to tighten coordination to advance “as soon as possible” in the acquisition of more than 276,000 square meters in the northern zone of the Los Camachos industrial estate, sources from the public body reported in a statement. According to the president of the APC, Yolanda Muñoz, this will serve to give “the definitive impulse” to the construction of the future Zone of Logistics Activities (ZAL) of Cartagena, as a first level logistics node in the Region of Murcia.

In a meeting held in Madrid, the APC presented Sepes with the proposal to purchase the land for the first phase of the ZAL, and positively valued the will of the state entity “to make a vital infrastructure for the economic and logistical activity of Cartagena and the Region a reality that will generate wealth, employment and opportunities.”

Muñoz valued that this also occurs “at a time when it is more necessary than ever to bet on public investment to contribute to economic recovery.” “Sepes has seen our proposal as viable within the framework of the Regional Interest Action and has committed to studying it and launching the institutional collaboration framework necessary to make the ZAL momentum a reality,” said the president of the APC.

He also stressed that “it will be the starting gun of a strategic action for the future of Cartagena and the Region of Murcia that will allow the location of the facilities of the Free Warehouse, the Integral Transportation Center and promote logistics land to increase the competitiveness of the Port of Cartagena and its growth in the coming years «.

According Muñoz, “The proposal is a firm, executive and economic development proposal that is undoubtedly valued by Sepes, as the driving force behind this logistics strategy that benefits the port and business public interests of Cartagena and the Region and the Region of Murcia” .

Specifically, it has a budget of 3.5 million euros already reserved in an item within the Business Plan and reflected in the General State Budgets for the year 2021, with the support of State Ports and as a result of the coordinated work between the regional Government, the City Council of Cartagena and the business fabric of the city and the region.

The president insisted that “it will mean a commitment to intermodality and an opportunity for the Port of Cartagena to implement activities and value-added products related to maritime traffic.” For this infrastructure, it is planned in parallel construction of an Intermodal Terminal, its rail connection with the general network and the road connection, through two new accesses, which will allow connecting regional goods in less time to the rest of Spain and Europe.

The Government of the Region of Murcia plans to approve the declaration of the ZAL as Action of Regional Interest (AIR), an instrument for spatial planning that seeks maximum urban agility when it comes to the general interest and that will allow the establishment of companies effectively and with legal certainty.