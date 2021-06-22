Several people at the door of a SEPE office in Madrid, on May 5. Alberto Ortega / Europa Press

500 interns of the 1,500 who entered to reinforce the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) in March 2020 due to the avalanche of work derived from covid-19 will leave the body when the month of June ends, as denounced this Tuesday by the Central Trade Union Independent and Officials (CSIF). To them, as the union assures, 500 more will join in the month of September and the remaining 500 at the end of December. In this way, the SEPE, which is in charge, among other tasks, of the procedures corresponding to the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), will be left without 20% of its staff in the next six months.

Despite the fact that the Ministry of Public Function does not confirm these exits, sources familiar with the negotiation assure that not all have been definitively agreed. They assure that although the 500 interim whose contract was concluded on June 30 will leave the SEPE, it has not been formally decided that the other 500 whose continuity is guaranteed until September 30 will also do so. CSIF denies this possibility and assures that there is no margin for negotiation. Similarly, the remaining 500 workers, whose contracts expire on December 31, would also find themselves in the same termination situation within six months.

“CSIF expresses its rejection of this decision, which involves dispensing with about 20% of the current workforce, which will seriously jeopardize the viability of the workload that will have to be distributed on the workers’ backs,” says the union in your statement. “We also condemn the inaction and lack of responsibility of the Minister of Labor herself, since the situation the SEPE is going through is tremendously complex and delicate. The lack of human resources in the SEPE is alarming ”, he adds. According to the latest available data, at the moment 8,211 people make up the SEPE workforce. Of these, 2,135 are temporary (1,500 of them those who entered as reinforcement by the covid and another 635 hired for other programs).

The Ministry of Labor assures that they are trying to find structural solutions to improve the SEPE, even though the competence does not fall on this ministry, but they consider it important to “improve the situation of a key body in the welfare state.” According to the latest data from the Public Function, in July 2020 in Spain there were almost 2.6 million public workers: 515,931 within the public sector of the State; 1,528,917 in the autonomous communities and 553,633 in the local administration.