Temporary Disability (IT) is an economic benefit linked to the employment situation that can be requested by workers, included in any Social Security scheme, provided they meet certain requirements and the self-employed who have chosen to include this benefit. However, what is known as sick leave is also considered for the unemployed or recipients of a contributory benefit or unemployment benefit. The Public State Employment Service (SEPE) states that there may be different situations that will affect the benefit.

In a situation of temporary disability, the SEPE will continue to pay the economic benefit and Social Security contributions monthly for the duration of the contributory benefit. The duration of this will remain the same. When the leave does not come from a relapse of a previous disability that began during the term of an employment contract, if you continue in this situation when the contributory benefit period ends, you will continue to receive the IT benefit. The amount will be equal to 80% of the monthly public indicator of multiple effects income (IPREM), which stands at 480 euros.

In the event that the leave is a consequence of the relapse of a previous temporary disability that began during the term of an employment contract, you will receive the benefit with the same amount as the other unemployment benefit. If at the time the contributory benefit ends you continue to be temporarily disabled, you will continue to receive the leave benefit with the same amount.

The SEPE warns that the unemployed and recipients of an unemployment subsidy must go to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) and request payment of the provision for temporary disability. In this process, you must submit the leave, the weekly confirmation reports and the medical discharge when it occurs at the employment office.

In this situation in which you are on leave and without a job, the job application is suspended, so you will not have to renew it. Nor will you receive citations for job offers or training courses. In addition, at the end of temporary disability you can request an unemployment benefit for having exhausted a contributory level benefit, if you meet the requirements.