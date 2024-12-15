The State Public Employment Service (SEPE) wants to improve all the information available on job offers and vacancies by launching a state registry in which private employment agencies, temporary employment companies (ETT) and portals of employment have the “obligation” to dump your data.

This was stated by the area head of the SEPE Occupations Observatory Ana Laseca during a conference on labor statistics, in which she admitted that There is “many reluctance” on the part of job portals to provide this data, which would be essential, in his opinion, to know which offers are impossible to cover and analyze the reasons behind it.

Laseca explained that the Observatory works with information from the National Employment System, Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Social Security, National Institute of Statistics (INE) and other voluntary informants considered key.

Furthermore, the Employment Law establishes that companies, in order to access the services guaranteed in said standard, They are subject to the commitment to communicate vacant positions in the terms established by regulation, although that part has not yet been developed.

However, Laseca has indicated that it is not a generic obligation, but is linked to the catalog of guaranteed services of the Law, among which are the identification of the needs of the companies, both in terms of vacant positions and professional profiles.

From the management point of view, there is a database in the National Employment System that collects the profiles of the job offer and a portal, called ‘Empléate’, in which both companies and workers can register, being able serve as a labor intermediary. This SEPE portal also collects offers from collaborating portals, but there is no obligation to provide the information.

For improve quantitative and qualitative information on job offers and vacancies, Laseca would like to see a state registry launched based on a commitment to communicate generic vacancies “or at least mandatory” for private employment agencies, ETTs and portals, as well as information from the companies themselves about their vacant positions. “at least for statistical purposes.”

The SEPE is also working on a “real map” of job offers at a territorial level and in a heat map by occupation, as well as in the so-called ‘Availability Indicator’, which will measure the imbalance due to a shortage or excess of claimants and the adjustment or balance between demands and contracts.

This indicator will be a ratio between job seekers registered in a certain occupation and month over the people hired in that same occupation in the following month, and It would serve to detect occupations with mismatch situations and anticipate their appearance.

According to the biannual/annual questionnaire carried out by the SEPE, corresponding to the first semester of this year, 76% of those surveyed reveal a high or very high difficulty in covering an occupation and 23%, impossibility of covering it.

The INE also wants more data to improve its statistics

It is this aspect of the impossibility of filling a vacancy where the SEPE places emphasis when defining what a job vacancy is. In the rest, it coincides with the definition of a job vacancy used in the European regulation and which is also the one used by the INE to prepare its statistical data on vacancies.

According to this European definition, A job vacancy is a newly created paid job, vacant or about to become vacant, where the employer is taking steps or is willing to take steps to find a suitable candidate from outside the company and intends to fill immediately or within a specified period.

The INE measures job vacancies within the framework of the Quarterly Labor Cost Survey, based on the responses given by the workplaces interviewed.

According to the latest data published by Statistics, corresponding to the second quarter of this year, the number of vacancies was 151,379, which is 3,288 more than in the same period of the previous year and its highest figure since the third quarter of 2023, when 155,000 were exceeded.

Of the total vacancies, 134,233, 88.7% of the total, belonged to the services sector, while 10,960 were in industry and 6,185 in construction.

92.6% of the companies questioned by the INE responded that they had no vacancies to fill between April and June because they did not need additional workers.

The fact that more than 90% of companies respond that they have no vacancies to fill makes the INE think that this statistic could be improved. Thus, Rocío Fuente, head of area in the Department of Labor Market Statistics of the INE, revealed in this same session on labor statistics that the organization is working on a future project to complete the information on vacancies with web data from the portals. of employment.

“We would go to data that appears on private web portals and that are also managed by public organizations, such as the SEPE, which also has its job offers portal. What we want is to access these job portals. We are already working with the SEPE to obtain the data from its web portal,” Fuente said.

Having this data from job portals would allow a greater level of detail about occupations, salaries or required qualifications and would be more immediate, but it would also imply a series of cons: duplications due to the same position being advertised on several platforms; lack of homogeneity in the definition of the job advertisement and possible failures in access to information, such as a network outage.

From Eurostat, a project has already begun, to which the INE will join to adapt it to Spain, in which they have worked with up to 100 million job advertisements published on the different portals of the countries of the European Union, with their own filters. of vacancies to avoid duplication.