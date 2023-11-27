In order to receive unemployment benefits, it is usual to have worked and contributed for at least a specific number of months. The general norm stipulates that this aid is intended for those who have contributed a minimum of 360 days to Social Security, which would correspond to about four months of unemployment.

However, the SEPE contemplates some exceptions for those citizens who have worked for a minimum period within the established period, the so-called insufficient contribution subsidy. This aid is intended for those workers who have at least 180 days of contributions, if they do not have family responsibilities, and 90 if they have family responsibilities. However, the contributions that you use to recognize this subsidy cannot be taken into account to access a future contributory benefit.

What requirements must you meet to access this subsidy?



In order to be beneficiaries of aid for insufficient contributions, applicants must meet a series of requirements, including:

– Be unemployed and legally unemployed.

– Be registered as a job seeker and maintain said registration throughout the entire period of receipt and sign the activity agreement.

– Have contributed unemployment benefits for at least 3 months, if you have family responsibilities, or at least 6 months if you do not, and not reach 360 days. If you have contributed 360 days, you would be entitled to the contributory benefit.

– Not receive income of any type greater than 75% of the minimum interprofessional salary, without counting the proportional part of two extraordinary payments. Full or gross income will be taken into account.

Applicants must meet the requirements from the moment the legal situation of unemployment occurs, or in which the semester right is exhausted or in which the cause of suspension ends (date of the causative event), in addition, at the time in which they present the application for the subsidy, its extensions or resumptions while the subsidy is received.

In the event of not meeting the requirement of lack of income or family responsibilities, aid may be obtained if it is justified that these points will be met within a period of one year from the date of the causative event. In this case, you will be able to obtain the subsidy from the day following your request, without its duration decreasing. On the other hand, if the applicant is over 52, they have the right to receive unemployment benefits for working people.

Duration and amount



The duration of the subsidy will depend on the number of months of contributions and whether the applicant has family responsibilities or not. The subsidy will last 3, 4 or 5 months, if you have contributed 3, 4 or 5 months, respectively.

The subsidy will last 21 months, if you have contributed for 6 or more months (in this case, the right will be recognized for six months, and can be extended for periods of 6 months until its final duration). If you do not have family responsibilities: the subsidy will last 6 months, if you have contributed for 6 or more months.

The monthly amount of the unemployment benefit is equal to 80% of the public multiple-effect income indicator (IPREM). In the case of loss of part-time work, said amount will be received in proportion to the hours previously worked in the last contract.

During the receipt of the subsidy, the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) will pay Social Security contributions corresponding to health care benefits and, where appropriate, family protection.

The payment of the subsidy will be made in monthly installments of 30 days, between the 10th and 15th of the month immediately following the one in which the accrual corresponds. It will be paid, with exceptions, to the account you indicate, as long as you are the owner of it.

When must the application be submitted



The application must be submitted within 15 business days, which begins counting from the day following the legal unemployment status. The right to the subsidy will arise the day after the legal situation of unemployment. If the company had paid for the vacation for not having taken it, the subsidy will be issued the day after the end of the period that corresponds to these vacations.

If it is submitted after the deadline, the citizen will have the right to have it approved from the day following the date of the application, taking into account that the days included between the date on which the start would have corresponded will be subtracted from the duration of the subsidy. of the benefit (if it had been requested within the deadline) and the date on which the application was submitted.