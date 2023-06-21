The technicians of the Public State Employment Service (SEPE) collect in their Observatory of Occupations a study of the professional profiles that have a greater presence in the employment portals of the Region of Murcia, both public and private. The report is fed from official sources and records to detail which are the best positioned professions and with the best short-term employment prospects. Computer scientists and consultants appear in the top positions.

The SEPE configures a detailed portrait of the most demanded profile that can become a guide for the unemployed who aspire to find a job in the positions offered. His study is divided between economic activities and occupations with better prospects in the labor market. The characteristics that are specific to each profession studied are also collected, and cross-cutting and common aspects and trends required by employers are identified. As explained by said state body, “this report is prepared by monitoring and analyzing a significant sample of job offers that are published through the different internet portals, regardless of whether the job offer comes from the company that offers it.” or from different intermediaries (public employment services, temporary work agencies, employment agencies, etc.), since it is currently one of the most widely used means of seeking and offering a job”.

Occupations with the highest demand for employment

Technicians in occupational risk prevention and environmental health, support for work and social education, primary care nursing assistants, cashiers and ticket clerks (except banks), pharmacy assistant technicians, personal caregivers, gas station vendors, specialized nurses, street sweepers and related, quality control technicians of the physical, chemical and engineering sciences.

Activities with better prospects for 2023

Programming, consultancy and information technology, administrative office activities and auxiliary to companies, health activities, services to buildings and landscaping, construction of buildings, repair and installation of machinery and equipment, technical architecture and engineering services, other professional, scientific and techniques, real estate activities.

The first ten jobs in the classification of economic activities with the best employment prospects for this year present considerable growth in the last five years. This list is headed by programming, consulting and computer related jobs. “The highly stable trend of this activity stands out, almost in a straight line,” says the SEPE. The podium is completed by administrative office and health activities. This is followed by specialized construction, building services and gardening. The other five are in building construction, repair and installation of machinery and equipment, architectural and engineering technical services, other professional activities such as scientific and technical, and real estate. Agriculture and livestock, an activity of great weight and relevance in the Region, is in thirteenth position, although it is a sector with good job prospects.

For the occupations with the best employment prospects, the Public Employment Service analyzes the behavior of the series of permanent, temporary contracts and contracts carried out with temporary employment agencies. The profiles with the most options this year are led by technicians in occupational risk prevention and environmental health, ahead of professionals who support work and social education. Then there are primary care nursing assistants, cashiers and ticket clerks (except banks), pharmacy assistant technicians, gas station attendants and specialized nurses.