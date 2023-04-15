Saturday, April 15, 2023, 5:55 p.m.



The State Public Employment Service (SEPE) advises that there is the possibility of registering as self-employed and not losing your unemployment benefit. In general, it is not compatible to be working and continue collecting unemployment, either for someone else or for yourself. In fact, if the situation of the reincorporation of a person into the labor market occurs and the SEPE is not notified to try to continue receiving unemployment, it will be considered a serious infraction that is sanctioned with the extinction of the benefit or subsidy.

There are some exceptions such as the following: if you are receiving the unemployment benefit and you start a self-employment activity for a duration of less than 60 months (5 years), unemployment will be suspended, but you can receive that income again once the period has ended. period as a freelancer. If the term is higher, it will be extinguished.

The requirements to collect unemployment again after the period as a self-employed



Unemployment payment may be resumed after the period as self-employed in the following cases: If self-employment has lasted less than 24 months, even if you have not registered as self-employed included within any of the Security regimes Social. The other assumption for which it would also be suspended would be that the duration of the period as a self-employed person is between 24 months and 60 months and they have registered as a self-employed worker in the Special Regime of the Social Security for Self-Employed Workers or Self-employed or in the Special Regime for Sea Workers.

In the two previous cases, and always when the activity as a worker has finished, you can request the resumption of the unemployment benefit. He will have 15 business days after finishing his job as a self-employed person to request the resumption of the strike and it will start counting from the day after the cessation of work activity.

In addition, in the event that the person had the right to unemployment for the time they have spent working on their own, they could not receive both. The worker would have to decide between collecting the new unemployment benefit or the one that he already has suspended. If interrupted unemployment is chosen, the days quoted as self-employed will not be taken into account for subsequent benefits.

The suspended strike can also be extinguished. In cases where the work lasts for 5 years or more, or if the work activity is within the accepted period (between 24 and 60 months) but the self-employed person has not registered in any of the Special Regimes of the Social Security.