I work in Austria with monthly salaries starting at 2,000 euros. This is the announcement launched by the Eures Spain network, in collaboration with the State Public Employment Service. It is a series of

job offers in Austria focused on the hospitality sector. The positions they seek to fill correspond to those of waiter, cook, receptionist and floor waiter.

Specifically, the job is located in the Vorarlberg region and is oriented to the winter season with temporary contracts that will go between the months of December 2022 and April 2023. Monthly salaries will be established from 2,000 euros, which they should not be dedicated to the maintenance of the employee in the months that the work lasts.

On the contrary, job offers include accommodation and meals at no additional cost, in addition to the salary received. To access these positions, you must send your CV to the address [email protected] within the period that is open until October 27.

The requirements to be chosen are to have previous training and/or experience in the position for which one chooses. Academically, knowledge of English or German is required depending on the job: waiters need an A2 in German and a B1 in English; the cooks have a B1 in English and German is valued positively; floor waiters an A2 in German or English and receptionists a B2 in German and a B1 in English.

Once the deadline for submitting CVs has closed, the technical team of the public employment service will carry out the interviews with the chosen applicants between November 2 and 3, either in person in Barcelona or via videoconference.