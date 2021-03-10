“Since yesterday no benefit has been recognized in Spain”, summarizes Javier Hormigo, an employee of the Public State Employment Service (SEPE). From his office in Cádiz, the official assures that they have regressed twenty years in the attention to the public: “We are throwing away old forms of benefits that are filled out by hand.” This is the main consequence of the computer attack that SEPE equipment suffered early Tuesday, which is completely inoperative. For the moment the page Web of the institution is inoperative and it is unknown when the system will be reestablished: “We do not have a date, of course it will not take weeks, it will be days,” explains Gerardo Gutiérrez, general director of SEPE, to EL PAÍS.

The main concern at the moment is the processing of the new benefits of the Ministry of Labor, which are completely paralyzed. From the public unemployment insurance to the ERTE, through the subsidy for domestic employees. Although Gutiérrez makes a call for calm: “In no case will they be affected [las nuevas solicitudes] because we are going to extend [la posibilidad de pedir la ayuda] as many days as the incident lasts so that for the purposes of applications there are no negative consequences ”.

Manuel Galdeano, coordinator of the CSIF union in the SEPE, specifies that the unemployment claimant has 15 days to demand the benefit once he loses his job, so these dates will be extended while the institution is not operational, but it will not affect the time to collect. “There are employment offices in Madrid that until now gave an appointment within three months, but the benefit covers you from the day you stopped working.”

Those who insurance will have no problem receiving their money, according to the director of the SEPE, will be those who already received the benefit previously and are registered in the system, as well as those who have to renew the unemployment. “The benefit will continue to be charged with absolute normality, the ERTEs as well. In addition, the renovations will be done automatically these days, so there will be no problem ”, Gutiérrez guarantees.

“We will make an evaluation and if we have to make a crash plan to recover the work lost these days we will do it,” adds the senior official. The attack comes at a particularly difficult time for the institution, which has been highly criticized in recent months for the management of ERTE aid, which has multiplied its workload since the outbreak of the pandemic. Sources from the Ministry of Labor point out that some 60,000 applications for benefits are processed daily in Spain. “We think it is an attack on the reputation of the institution,” says the director of the SEPE, since the authors of the attack have not claimed money from the State to unblock the system, as happened in previous similar attacks.

At street level, the image is chaotic, as Françoise Calvo, UGT delegate at SEPE, explains. “We have gone back to ancient times. We collect the documentation that they give us in a folder, but we cannot check if the documentation is correct ”. From Cádiz, Javier Hormigo relates that those who come with doubts have the data collected in pen on a sheet of paper to call them when the attack is resolved. “Many people have been asking if they are going to get paid next month, if it will affect their benefits or if they will be able to schedule appointments.”

Although the senior officials of the SEPE assure that no one is going to be left without receiving their help, from CSIF they underline the uncertainty that exists at the doors of the offices: “We are concerned about the new benefits that they want to process, for example a person who is see unemployed and go to an office. At this moment it is impossible to manage and recognize the economic rights of these requests because no application can be accessed ”. Of course, they assure that the requests already processed “are not in danger and they will continue to receive their money.”

The first evidence of the attack was detected early Tuesday and everything indicates that it is a computer hijacking virus (ransomware) and the main suspect would be Ryuk, a malicious program that has previously attacked Spanish and international companies and public organizations, from whom they demand an exorbitant amount of money to return the equipment to normal.

The UGT and CSIF denounce that the age of the Administration’s computers promotes this kind of attack. “For months we have been asking for decisive support in technological investment, since computer applications and systems have an average age of about 30 years,” says the union of civil servants. The director of the SEPE, on the other hand, assures that the state of the computers does not aggravate the attack: “The technicians of the National Cryptological Center have told us that this type of cyberattacks is affecting important technology companies, it has nothing to do with the equipment age “

Likewise, Gutiérrez assures that the computer virus would not have accessed the service’s database, so public data is safe. “There has been no theft of any kind, this type of virus mainly attacks shared work files. The files affected are the Windows files ”, adds the senior official.