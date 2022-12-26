The Public State Employment Service (SEPE) reminds on its social networks what happens if you are receiving a contributory benefit, unemployment benefit or active insertion income (RAI) and you move abroad. The SEPE reminds that in this case the conditions of your benefit will change depending on the reason and the duration of the transfer.

– For employment reasons of less than one year duration.

– For employment reasons for one year or more if you receive a contributory benefit or unemployment benefit, or for six months or more if you are receiving active insertion income (the benefit or subsidy expires).

– For other reasons, no more than 15 days (the benefit is maintained as long as it can comply with the obligations established by law).

– For other reasons, more than 15 days and up to 90 (the benefits are suspended).

– If you move to the EU/EEA or Switzerland and want to continue collecting the benefit (you can export said benefit for three months, extendable for another three).

If you move abroad for work reasons for less than a year



– The SEPE reminds on its website that if you are receiving a contributory benefit or unemployment benefit, in the case of transfer of residence abroad to look for or carry out a job, for international cooperation actions or professional development, it is mandatory to communicate it before the exit to the State Public Employment Service and that it authorizes it. If the transfer lasts less than twelve continuous months, the benefit is suspended; if it is longer than twelve months, it is extinguished.

– If what you are receiving is the RAI, in the case of transfer of residence abroad to look for or carry out a job, for professional improvement or for international cooperation actions, it is mandatory to notify the State Public Employment Service before departure, and that he authorizes it. If the transfer lasts less than six continuous months, the benefit is suspended and if it is longer than six months, it is extinguished.

– If you do not notify SEPE of the transfer abroad, it will mean an infraction that will lead to the initiation of a disciplinary procedure (the sanction may be the extinction of the right).

– If when leaving Spain the benefit, subsidy or RAI that you were receiving was interrupted, and when you return you find yourself without a job, you can request the resumption of said benefit or subsidy or reinstatement to RAI.

– You will receive the aforementioned benefits from the day after your return to Spain, provided that you request the resumption or reinstatement within the period of 15 business days following said date and document one of the reasons indicated.

– You will receive the aforementioned benefits from the day after your return to Spain, provided that you request the resumption or reinstatement within the 15 business days following said date and document one of the reasons indicated.