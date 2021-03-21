The State Public Employment Service (SEPE), in charge of managing the unemployment and ERTE benefits of an increasingly high number of people, is in low hours and condemned to collapse unless measures are taken. I have never been in the eye of the hurricane as many times as this year, when the avalanche of aid and subsidies that it has had to manage has multiplied by more than five as a result of this pandemic. Despite the undeniable effort made by its workers, the collection for many of those affected was delayed even for months and at the same time errors occurred with payments.

To make matters worse, activity in the public body was completely paralyzed on March 9 for almost a week as a result of a cyberattack that blocked its computer systems and still prevents it from functioning normally. And to this must be added a strike called by the Union Sindical Obrera (USO) the last two days of the month, which will further aggravate a situation that was already complex. One blow after another for a SEPE to which the problems accumulate, although not only to him, since this also extends to other organizations such as the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

But nothing can be blamed on templates that are depleted, aged and overworked. In fact, the behavior of SEPE officials was exemplary in the midst of the pandemic, when for weeks they worked non-stop, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays included, to try to get all the benefits forward, more than eight million in 2020 alone.

Because miracles cannot be done with the template you have. It currently has just 8,400 workers to manage more than 2.3 million benefits each month and pay the 800,000 employed who are still in an ERTE. This is “a totally insufficient figure to serve the public,” denounces Manuel Galdeano, national coordinator of CSIF in the SEPE, who warns that since the beginning of the pandemic the situation “is tremendously complex and delicate, since officials they must tackle workloads that are impossible to take on and manage, given the alarming lack of human resources ”. Even the Ombudsman himself denounced it last summer: “The SEPE staffing is notably insufficient, not only for extraordinary situations such as those derived from covid-19, but also for the ordinary exercise of its functions.”

Retirement bleeding



But not only that, but the temporary employment rate in this public body reaches 33%, which means that one in three jobs are temporary. In addition, they have about 1,500 vacant positions and at the end of June the contracts of 2,135 interim who have been appointed to face the additional workload in this pandemic end. From CSIF they demand the Government the immediate approval of a Public Offer of Employment, that the afternoon shift is implanted and a decided support to the technological investment. In the last decade, 3,400 jobs that have not been replaced have been lost and the drain on casualties will continue since the average age of its workforce is 57 years, which reflects that many of them are on the verge of retirement. “If cash is not replenished, within five years we will have a very difficult time giving the assistance that is needed”, laments Galdeano, who also denounces that they have computer systems “completely obsolete that have not been up to the standard. the management to be undertaken ». To the point that the application with which they pay the unemployment payroll far exceeds 35 years.

Social Security «agonizes»



But it is not an exclusive problem of the SEPE, but their colleagues from Social Security suffer it in the same way. The minister himself, José Luis Escrivá, acknowledged this past week in the Senate the “lack of investment and human capital” in a body that now faces “greater management needs than ever.” Thus, the workforce has been reduced by 20% in the last decade and now it does not even reach 25,000 personnel after registering more than 6,500 casualties. As in the SEPE, the average age of its workers is very high, at 55 years, almost 60% are over 58 years old and in the next three years 10% of its employees will retire.

However, their workload, far from decreasing, increases: the number of pensions has increased by 12% and affiliation by another 10%, to which new competences such as the Minimum Living Income or the civil servants of the classes are now being added. passive. In addition, Social Security has had an extraordinary increase in activity during the pandemic and has processed four million casualties due to covid, benefits for 1.5 million self-employed or exonerations of 3.6 million workers in ERTE.

“There has been a collapse because the demand for management is far above operational capacity,” denounces Martín Lanza, head of UGT in Social Security, who warns that the system is “dying.”