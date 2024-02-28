The members of the Supreme Council of Transnistria, the controversial separatist region of Moldova, asked the Russian Duma this Wednesday, February 28, to implement measures to defend that territory from “increasing pressure” from the Eastern European country. Transnistria denounces as suffocating measures the new tariffs imposed by Chisinau on both imports and exports from the separatist region, which declared itself independent with the help of Moscow after a bloody conflict in 1992, although it is not recognized as a State by any government.

With their request for help from Russia, the deputies of the separatist region of Transnistria, which Moldova claims as part of its territory, assure that they are seeking urgent measures in the face of “growing pressure” from Chisinau.

The lawmakers stressed that Moscow must act, given that more than 220,000 Russian citizens reside in Transnistria.

The controversial request in the regional capital, Tiraspol, came after on January 1 Moldova imposed new customs duties on imports and exports from Transnistria, which borders Ukraine.

The measure occurred at a time when the nation is a candidate to join the European Union (EU), so it is working to align its economic legislation with the bloc of 27 countries.

Moldova continues to advocate for the integration of Transnistria into its State and the latest customs measures imposed have raised the anger of officials in that separatist region, who claim that these decisions harm local residents and businesses.

The regional deputies also appealed to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to stop what they called “violation by neighboring Moldova of the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Transnistria and to prevent provocations leading to escalation.” tensile”.

Moldova, for its part, “rejects Tiraspol's propaganda statements and remembers that Transnistria benefits from peace, security and economic integration policies with the European Union,” said Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Serebrian.

Transnistria, the separatist region supported by Moscow for decades

Transnistria, a territory inhabited mostly by Slavs (Russians and Ukrainians), broke ties with Moldova after a bloody armed conflict in 1992 in which it had Russian help.

Since the end of that conflict, which claimed the lives of hundreds of people, Moldova has advocated the integration of the two territories, divided by the Dniester River, which the separatists with the support of Moscow have always refused.

Under the Agreement for the Peaceful Settlement of the Transnistria conflict signed in July 1992, Russia deployed 2,400 troops to guarantee peace in the area. Subsequently, this contingent was reduced over the years, but it still has an important presence and influence there.

Previously, Moldova and the European Union have accused the Russian government of having an interest in destabilizing that former Soviet republic, now with a firmly pro-European government.

The Kremlin has also been accused of seeking to drag the separatist Moldovan region into the ongoing war against Ukraine.

In fact, in the first months of the invasion of its neighboring country, the Russian Army indicated that its territorial aspirations ranged from the east to the south of Ukraine, until connecting with Transnistria, controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Map of Ukraine showing the territories that Russia hopes to control in Ukraine, from the Donbass region in the east to the south, where the province of Crimea is located, and then crossing southwest to Transnistria, the pro-Russian separatist region in Moldova, dependent on the Kremlin. © France24

This Wednesday's request by the region's legislators recalls the request made by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukrainian territory to be annexed to the country led by Vladimir Putin, one of the reasons that the Kremlin gave for launching its invasion.

In 2006, in a referendum not recognized by the international community, 97% of voters in Transnistria declared themselves in favor of independence and the union of the territory with Russia.

With AP and EFE