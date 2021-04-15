American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and former baseball star Alex Rodrigues in the “New York Yankees” announced their separation, today, Thursday.

“We realized we are better friends and we look forward to staying that way,” Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, said in a joint statement. “We will continue to work together and support each other in our joint actions and projects,” they added.

In March, both of them denied news of their separation, saying that they were “working to settle some matters.”

The TMZ website, which covers celebrity news, and many entertainment sites, citing sources close to the two parties, mentioned the separation of the two stars.