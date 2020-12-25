Enrique Ponce and Paloma Cuevas

One of the most solid and glamorous couples on the Spanish social scene, habitual of the big parties they have occupied dozens of magazine covers, ending 24 years of marriage last July. At first, Enrique Ponce and Paloma Cuevas raised their divorce amicably for the welfare of their two daughters in common, but the year will have ended without them having signed a divorce agreement. Only a month later, he was seen in public with his new partner, Ana Soria, a 21-year-old from Almeria to whom he dedicates his love on social networks.

Susanna Griso and Carles Torras

This same week the separation between Susanna Griso and Carles Torras was known after 23 years of marriage. A rupture apparently caused by the wear and tear of more than two decades together but in which the cordiality and friendship between them will prevail for the good of their three children: Jan, Mireia and Dorcette, a six-year-old girl from Ivory Coast who He arrived in Spain in 2018. A good relationship between the ex-partner who is staging this Christmas, who will spend them together and as a family in Barcelona.

Anna Wintour and Shelby Bryan

Last October it was known that the editor of Vogue Anna Wintour and telecommunications millionaire Shelby Bryan were breaking up after more than 20 years together. Wintour and Bryan met at a New York Ballet benefit dance. They were both married and had children. They started dating in 1999 and it wasn’t until 2004 that they went down the aisle. In their years of marriage they led a fairly discreet social life. They were seen at some parties and tennis matches. His discretion was interrupted in 2013 when The Daily Telegraph published that Bryan owed the State 1.2 million dollars (more than one million euros). The businessman reached an agreement with the US Treasury, but did not pay everything promised. “I would have loved to be able to do it, but I don’t have the cash,” Bryan alleged. Something striking considering that he is part of one of the families with the most history and best positioned in the State of Texas and that he is one of those in charge of organizing dinners and parties to raise funds and collaborate with the campaigns of the Democratic presidents in the United States. .

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

Last August, when it was a year since her separation from Liam Hemsworth after eight months of marriage, Miley Cyrus ended another relationship again. This time with the Australian singer Cody Simpson, with whom he had been dating since October 2019 after an intense relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, the blogger and influencer with whom he began a relationship after Hemsworth. In this mess of fleeting courtships, Cyrus’s personality has prevailed and it has served her all this time to reconnect with herself, heal herself and begin a path towards maturity. Despite her breakup with Simpson, the ex-partner maintains a great friendship, as he accompanied her in difficult moments such as confinement or when she had to be operated on the vocal cords.

Lara Álvarez and Andrés Velencoso

In February, just two months after Andrés Velencoso broke his usual discretion and spoke for the first time of Lara Álvarez as his partner, the presenter and the model ended their relationship. This time it was Álvarez herself who explained it without naming it. “I think I am a person who has things clear, I know who I am, I know what I want, I know what I do not want and directly I do not hesitate or waste time or waste time to the person in front,” he said about the end of his relationship with the Catalan model and actor. And he continued in his plea against some headlines associated with the break: “I am 33 years old, it seems that my time is running out and I am going to stay to dress saints. Look no. What I do is, above all, work a lot on myself, on improving myself and on that introspection to know what I need, what I want and what I don’t like. Thank God, I have a life full of things that complete me and I am promoting them every day: my family, my friends, my work ”,

Ana Guerra and Miguel Ángel Muñoz

Ana Guerra and Miguel Ángel Muñoz began their relationship the same way they ended it: very discreetly. After two years together, the singer and the actor ended their courtship before the summer. The couple began to distance themselves before the state of alarm over the coronavirus crisis, but the confinement ended up totally cooling their relationship. The actor was quarantined with his great-grandmother’s sister, Luisa, 95, and better known as Tata, the woman who raised him as a child; while the ex-triumphant she lived the confinement alone in Madrid. The ex-partner continues to maintain their friendship and keep a mutual affection, as can be seen in the publications of both in their social networks

Alejandra Martos

In September, it was learned that Alejandra Martos, the middle and most unknown of the three children of the singer Raphael and his wife Natalia Figueroa, was divorcing her husband since 2001, Álvaro de Arenzana. The couple, who have two children, Manuela, 17, and Carlos, 14, had been separated for a year. They had lived in Mexico for almost four years, but they returned a few months ago to Spain, specifically Madrid, where Martos has settled in an apartment near his parents’ residence.

Timothée Chalamet and Lily Rose Depp

The actor Timothée Chalamet, 24, and the also interpreter Lily-Rose Depp, 20, who have come to be considered one of the couples of the moment by the youngest, put an end to their relationship of almost two years in April. Despite their undeniable talent for getting all the attention wherever they go, the actors always kept their courtship out of the spotlight. The already ex-partner met during the filming of The King, the Netflix period movie whose love jumped from the screens to real life. They have never posed together on a red carpet, only in the corresponding presentations of the film and always surrounded by the rest of the team. The few photographs in which they appear alone are those captured by the paparazzi throughout this time, like a kiss from the actors walking in the rain of an October 2018 in New York. A few months after his break was made public, he has been seen in the company of Mexican actress Eiza González.

Jose Tomas

At the beginning of last October, the bullfighter José Tomás reappeared on the covers of magazines in this strange season of the coronavirus and, much to his regret, not for bullfighting reasons, but for other more intimate reasons: the breakdown of the sentimental relationship that during For the last 20 years he has been with his partner, Isabel, with whom he has an 11-year-old boy. People around the bullfighter, who passed the state of alarm without the company of his family in a Sevillian farm owned by a friend, assure that the separation has not been very friendly.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson also ended their two-year relationship in full lockdown. Although the news was not known until May, a source close to the couple confirmed to the magazine People who broke up in April. The model and the interpreter of Little Liars They generated the first rumors that they were having a relationship in August 2018, when they were photographed kissing at Heathrow airport, and although from that moment they did not hide from the photographers, it took more than a year to confirm their romance. It was in June 2019, on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall revolution in New York – the riots that led to the celebration of LGTBI Pride – when Delevingne posted a video on his Instagram kissing his girlfriend and, shortly after, he declared his love for her publicly in a speech.

Al Pacino and Meital Dohan

Since Al Pacino arrived at the Oscar gala on February 9 without the company of his partner, the Israeli actress Meital Dohan, the news about a possible estrangement between the couple flew by both the US and Israeli media. Before the end of the same month, it was Dohan herself who confirmed the break in an interview with the magazine LaIsha of Israel, in which he left a few pearls to the actor calling him old and stingy. Dohan referred to the age difference between the two, 36 years, as the main reason for their separation. “It’s hard to be with such an old man, even if it’s Al Pacino,” the 43-year-old actress said of the star of The Godfather, now 80. “I tried to deny it, but now he’s an older man, to be honest. So even with all my love, the story didn’t last, ”she added about the man she began dating in mid-2018.