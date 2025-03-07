03/07/2025



Updated at 7:56 p.m.





The complete transcription of Jessica Rodríguez’s testimony before Judge Leopoldo Puente in the Supreme Court, which has had ABC access this Friday, has drawn the vision that the young woman had With the then Minister of Development, José Luis Ábalos.

In the high court, Jessica recalled how she saw her relationship with the deputy today. «We, at first to meet, had a romantic relationship, we were a couple in what I understand, and although he was married he only shared a roof with his wife for his children, and I believe that our relationship It was a monogamous relationship, Within a relationship even if he shared it, with his roof family. Really, we had a relationship, a romantic relationship, ”he said before the magistrate.

Such was his level of emotion to articulate that response, in tears, that the judge had to interrupt: “Calm down, and when you stop crying and be calm, we resume.”

From the beginning of the relationship, he went to the end, by mutual agreement, of it, because, always according to her version, because she claimed exclusivity. «He told me that there were going to be elections in November, that While an minister was not going to divorce because that was a scandaland I don’t think it had to be anyone’s second, ”said Jessica.









Of course, despite the end of that relationship, she continued to enjoy the floor of Plaza España without making any payment -it is the property that the commissioner Víctor de Aldama says he paid, through a partner of his. Although, emotionally, she gave him an interpretation: «He told me that while I was studying the race, because I followed quietly at home, that is, I understood as that He had failed me.

The last encounter

And after the rupture? Rodríguez narrated the last time he met Ábalos, in July 2021, after his cessation. “It was so popular, that I saw him on my social networks, and that day I wrote to ask him what he was, that as he was, that, well, that I imagined that it had been a very big stick for him and he told me that he was alone Madrid and that if he wanted us to take something and talk, and that was the last day I saw him.”