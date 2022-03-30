Those responsible for the Sacchi murder receive the sentence of the trial, 25 years in prison for De Propris and Pirino and 27 for Del Grosso

After about two and a half years, the judgment of the murder of Luca Sacchi. The three perpetrators involved in the crime received one condemnation equal to 27 years in prison for Valerio Del Grosso and 25 years for Paolo Pirino and Marcello De Propris. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Luca Sacchi was killed by a gunshot on the day of 23 October 2019. The victim went to the Appio Latino neighborhood with his girlfriend Anastasiya Klemnyk to run one drug exchange with Marcello De Porpris, Paolo Pirino and Valerio Del Grosso. Fearing he would be duped, the latter fired a fatal pistol shot at him.

Two years after the murder it was done justice. To speak about the judge’s sentence was Alfonso Sacchithe father di Luca who declared:

There was no life sentence but 27 years is a long time. She has been done justice. From Anastasiya never a word. In the courtroom with us only Armando De Propris apologized.

Initially, the pm of the case, Giulia Guccione had established a verdict different from the current one. Valerio Del Grosso was entitled tolife sentence while the other two defendants 30 years each. Instead, as regards Luca’s girlfriend, Anastasiya Kykemnyk has declared herself an injured party regarding the murder trial. Despite this, the girl received one penalty equivalent to four and a half years in prison because she too was involved in drug deals.

To protrude complaint for the first time to Valerio Del Grosso, the one who pulled the trigger, she had been his mother. These had been the words of the woman:

I think my son screwed up, better in prison than among drug dealers

I am destroyed with pain. It’s okay for my son to pay and take responsibility for him, but I know he didn’t want to kill.

Instead, what about Pirino And De Propristhe first was present at the time of the murder while the second procured theweapon because of which Luca Sacchi died.