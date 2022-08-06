Lawyer Aivar: the defense appealed the verdict and the search for State Duma deputy Belousov for a bribe

The representative of the defense of State Duma deputy Vadim Belousov, who was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison for receiving by the parliamentarian and his accomplices the largest bribe in the history of Russia in the amount of 3.25 billion rubles, appealed against the verdict, declaring him wanted by the court and the preventive measure chosen for him in the form of arrest. This is reported TASS with reference to Belousov’s lawyer Lyudmila Aivar.

The lawyer added that the verdict was also appealed against the 80-year-old mother-in-law of the deputy Margarita Butakova, who received a suspended sentence.

On August 3, State Duma deputy Vadim Belousov was sentenced in absentia to ten years in a strict regime colony, fined 500 million rubles, banned from holding positions in the civil service and deprived of the state award – the medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, II degree. In addition, the Moscow City Court put the parliamentarian on the wanted list, since he did not appear in court for the announcement of the verdict without a good reason, and his location was not established.

According to the investigation, two entrepreneurs engaged in road construction – Konstantin Ovchinnikov and Alexei Bashaev – from 2010 to 2014 deducted 10 million rubles a month to the deputy and his patron Mikhail Yurevich, who at that time held the position of governor of the Chelyabinsk region. For this, merchants were provided with “the most favorable conditions for concluding state contracts” and “complete deliverance from competition” in exchange for 20 percent of the profits.

In Chelyabinsk, bribes were given to Belousov’s mother-in-law, and in Moscow, money was put into a safe deposit box, from where the deputy’s wife took it. As a result, in a few years Belousov received more than three billion rubles – this is the largest bribe in the history of modern Russia. The deputy pleaded not guilty.