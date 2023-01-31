The right of grandparents to see their minor grandchildren cannot prevail over the interests of the children themselves who express opposition to such a relationship. And they cannot therefore be forced, by the judge’s provisions, to associate with the “ancestors” on the basis of the consideration that they would not in any case derive “a prejudice”. This was underlined by the Cassation which warns: there can be no “manu militari imposition of an unwelcome and unwanted relationship”. Especially if they are kids capable of “discernment” or who have turned 12 years old. Thus the appeal of the parents of two children forced to see their grandparents was accepted.

In the opinion of the Cassation – which faced the case of a family with very difficult relationships between the parents of two children and the paternal grandparents and uncle who had turned to the judiciary to see their grandchildren – “the judge’s task is not to identify which of the relatives should impose itself on the other in the situation of conflict, but to establish, turning one’s attention to the best interests of the minor, whether the non-harmonious (or even conflicting) relationships between the adults belonging to the parental community can be reconciled and how that must happen”.

In the first instance, the Court of Milan had ordered meetings between the paternal grandparents and uncle in the presence of an educator and had established that the relationship could proceed “freely” when the grandmother “proved that she had been assisted by a psychiatrist giving continuity of care. In fact, the lady was very aggressive towards the parents of the little ones, which was evidently perceived by her grandchildren. Then the Court of Appeal of Milan, had considered “that it was not useful” to maintain the prescription to the grandmother “to consult a psychiatrist” since the woman was not “aware of her own condition of mental distress”. Rather, according to the Milanese magistrates “it was necessary to raise awareness in parents of the psychic damage to which their children are exposed, forced to live deprived of the affections that could enrich them, in an induced climate of fear and resentment”. In conclusion, the Court of Appeal invited all adults to follow “an extended course of family therapy” and charged the social services “to supervise the situation of the two children and regulate their meetings with their paternal grandparents and uncle”.

In short, given that “there was no real prejudice for the children in spending time with their grandparents and uncle”, who had been described by the consultants as “sincerely attached to their grandchildren”, it was necessary that the right of the paternal clan to maintain the relationship with the two children. But the Cassation absolutely did not share this way of seeing things and underlined that “the absence of a real prejudice in spending time with grandparents and uncle” is not enough to impose attendance but, if anything, it is necessary to verify whether the ancestors are able “to take an active part fruitfully in the life of the grandchildren through the construction of a relational and emotional relationship and in such a way as to favor the healthy and balanced development of their personality”.

In no way can one resort to the “constriction” of the grandchildren but one can try to use the “arsenal” of “soft” relationship modulation tools that know how to create spontaneity (and therefore significance) in relationships with minors rather than imposing non- desired”. Finally, the ‘stoats’ do not agree at all with the “involvement of the paternal grandmother in the educational and training project of her grandchildren despite her unwillingness to submit to the clinical indications” suggested by the Ctu and given her “acknowledged maintenance of an aggressive attitude towards the parents of the children”. Now the Court of Milan must review the whole situation and put minors back at the center of its attention.