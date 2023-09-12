The Superior Court of Justice of Navarra (TSJN) has reduced by one year – from 15 to 14 years – the prison sentence imposed by the Supreme Court on one of the five convicted of the 2016 Sanfermines group rape, in application of Organic Law 10/2022, on the Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, known as the ‘only yes means yes’ law.

The Civil and Criminal Chamber of the TSJN maintains that the sentence should be reduced since the Supreme Court itself indicated in its ruling that it imposed a sentence of 15 years, “close” or “close” to the legal minimum, minimums that the aforementioned law reduced “significantly.”

Thus, as explained by the Chamber, the maximum sentence remains unchanged, but the minimum sentence decreases by 1 year and 3 months, going from 14 years, 3 months and 1 day to 13 years. «Consequently, the 15 years of prison imposed remain 2 years above the possible minimum that, effectively, are within the possible penological arc, but which, in the opinion of the majority of this Chamber, no longer meets the parameter set by the Court Supreme Court in its ruling when it described the penalty imposed as “very close to the legal minimum”, or as “a penalty greater than the legally provided minimum, although very close to it,” he argues.

The resolution, which can be appealed before the Supreme Court, has been adopted by judges Joaquín Galve Sauras, president of the TSJN and its rapporteur, and Francisco Javier Fernández Urzainqui. The third member of the Chamber, Judge Esther Erice Martínez, has formulated a dissenting opinion in which she advocates dismissing the review of the sentence.

Last February, the Second Section of the Provincial Court rejected the request for review raised by the defense of this convicted man. He requested that the 15-year sentence be reduced to 13 years and 9 months. Against this denial he filed an appeal before the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the TSJN. All the accusations—the prosecutor, the complainant, the Government of Navarra and the Pamplona City Council—requested their dismissal.

In the judicial resolution, the two magistrates explain that the reform carried out in the aforementioned law “is more favorable” for the convicted person since the aforementioned Organic Law has significantly reduced the minimum penalty corresponding to the crime committed. In this way, they consider it “reasonable in accordance with the law, respectful of the basic legal rules for determining the sentence and accommodated to the criteria of proportionality” provided by the Supreme Court itself in the sentence under review, to reduce the sentence imposed from 15 years in prison to 14 years in prison.

From 9 months to 2 years above the minimum sentence



«Maintaining the 15-year sentence imposed in the sentence would no longer maintain the proximity or proximity to the legal minimum of the planned penological arc, which the sentencing Chamber (the Supreme Court) considered and set as a parameter or reference in its individualization. In other words, it would distance her from him, aggravating the relative situation of the convicted person who, from 9 months in prison above the minimum then provided, would end up with a sentence 2 years longer than the minimum that would correspond to him in accordance with Organic Law 10/ 2022.”, explain the judges.

Regarding the admissibility of the review of sentences imposed by application of the more favorable subsequent Law, the magistrates add that the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court has been considering less burdensome or more favorable or beneficial the new sentences that, even maintaining the upper limit of the range applicable, reduce the threshold or lower limit of its temporal extension.

In the ruling of July 4, 2019, whose sentence is reviewed, the Supreme Court declared that “the extension of the legally provided sentence, in accordance with the provisions of arts. 180.1 and 2 and 74 of the Penal Code, is from 14 years, 3 months and 1 day in prison to 18 years in prison”, which, based on the continuity of the crime, allows the imposition of the established sentence “up to half “inferior of the punishment superior in degree.”

The Superior Court details that, after the reform carried out by Organic Law 10/2022 and the wording given to articles 179 and 180.1, the applicable penalty would be 7 to 15 years in prison. But in application of article 180.2, when the same two aggravating circumstances reproduced in article 180.1.1ª and 2ª occur, it would be imposed in its upper half (from 11 to 15 years), and due to the concurrence of criminal continuity (art. 74 of the CP) would have to be in its upper half and could reach the lower half of the highest degree sentence. That is, following the dosimetry contemplated by the sentence being carried out, the range after the reform would have to go from 13 years and 1 day to 18 years, which the Supreme Court indicates as the maximum limit in its ruling.

It is “clear” that the new law is more favorable for the prisoner



The judges highlight that it is “clear that the penological range derived from Organic Law 10/2022 is more favorable or beneficial for the prisoner than that resulting from the legality repealed by it.”

They explain that the Supreme Court ruling justified this limited extension of the sentence over the legal minimum with the argument that it was proportionate to the personal circumstances of the accused and the seriousness of the facts; but, also, that its result (the duration of the sentence imposed) “is very close to the legal minimum”, to then reiterate that the consideration of these circumstances “justifies the imposition of a sentence higher than the legally provided minimum, although very close to it.

Specifically, they add, in a range of 3 years and 9 months, the sentence increases by 9 months. «The duration of the sentence imposed is linked to the ‘legal minimum’, making its ‘proximity’ or ‘closeness’ to it a reference parameter or criterion that cannot be dispensed with in the review of the sentence, being as it should be respectful of the criteria for individualizing the sentence applied in the sentencing sentence,” the magistrates reiterate.

This judicial resolution has the dissenting vote of Judge Esther Erice, who points out that, “according to what was stated by the Supreme Court, the impossible penalty resulting from the review operation cannot be determined based on mere criteria of arithmetic proportionality. Nor can it be assessed absolutely in the abstract, but rather concretely, that is, referring to the penalty that is imposed in the case prosecuted, under a criterion of consideration of all the concurrent elements and taking into account the individualizing criterion established by the sentencing court in the judicial resolution.

The seriousness of the facts must also be taken into account.



For the judge, in no case is the request made by the appellant appropriate, since even in a purely arithmetic application it is not appropriate, given that within the penological range that the sentence establishes of 14 years, 3 months and 1 day to 18 years, “at the time of issuing the sentence, greater precision in the maximum provided was unnecessary, since the sentence was imposed in its upper half, without applying the minimum of the highest in degree, and it does so by setting 15 years, which arithmetically “It is coincident with the minimum of the expected sentence plus one fifth of the resulting sentence taking into account said range.”

In this regard, it highlights that with the same arithmetic criterion, one fifth of the punishment resulting from the application of LO 10/2022 should be added to the new legal minimum – 13 years and 1 day – from 13 years and one day to 18 years and 9. months—, “so the imposition of the sentence of 13 years and 9 months in prison requested in the appeal is not appropriate, since adding one fifth of this range to the legally provided minimum results in a sentence of 14 years, 1 month and 25 days, higher than that interested by the defense.

Thus, for this judge, “taking into account that the sentence of 15 years in prison continues to be ‘a sentence greater than the legally provided minimum, although very close to it’, given the breadth of the extension of the sentence imposed and without that a mere arithmetic proportionality is relevant, it is not appropriate to accept the claim set out in the appeal, since it must be taken into account not only the proximity of the 15-year sentence to the new possible minimum, but also the seriousness of the facts, as assessed in the sentence that is carried out.