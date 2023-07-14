No life sentence for Davide Fontana, the man who ended the life of Carol Maltesi: the judges explain the reasons for the sentence

The ruling for the case of Carol Maltesi it’s causing a lot of discussion. No life sentence for the man accused of ending the life of the young mother. 44-year-old Davide Fontana was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment.

According to the judge, the man would not have premeditated the crime and would not have acted cruelly because his motive “it cannot be defined abject or futile in technical legal terms”.

Carol Maltesi was a young 26-year-old mother who had established a friendship and working relationship, in the world of hardcore, with David Fontana. She made the mistake of answering the phone in front of the man. Talking to her ex partner, father of their child, she had confessed to him of her desire to move again near Verona, to stay close to her little one who is only 6 years old.

Davide Fontana was one obsessed and he couldn’t allow it, so he ended his life while they were making a home movie. Carol was bound and blindfolded and unable to react to that hammer and that slash to her throat. Over the next few months, the friend hid the remains in a freezer and posed as his victim. He replied to his messages, used social networks and his credit cards. Eventually, he disposed of the black bags containing Carol’s body parts in a ravine in Bornowhere they were found.

The reasons for the sentence in the case of Carol Maltesi

Despite the request for life imprisonment, the judge sentenced the defendant to 30 years in prison. In the papers of justification of the sentence it was explained that “Davide Fontana was a man in love and disappointed by the prospect of abandonment and he realized that Carol had used him to better pursue her personal and professional interests and that she had used him. This triggered the murderous action”.

Continues: “It was not jealousy that drove the defendant but the awareness of having lost the woman he loved, accompanied by a sense of frustration at having been used and set aside by her”.

The sentences written by the magistrates they are causing a lot of discussion. The family cannot believe such a sentence and that according to the judges there was no cruelty and no premeditation.